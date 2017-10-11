Norman Reedus Talks About Dave Chappelle’s ‘Ride’ Episode

In 2006, Dave Chappelle disappeared from the production of his hit Comedy Central series Chappelle’s Show. Since, the actor and comedian has resurfaced in spurts, telling fractions of his story along the way. The next step will be an appearance on Ride with Norman Reedus.

While talking with ComicBook.com on the set of The Walking Dead‘s 100th episode, Norman Reedus opened up a bit about his time with Chappelle which will be showcased when his motorcycle show returns in November. As it turns out, more of Chappelle’s story and why he seemingly disappeared at the peak of his career will be unveiled during the episode.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“He’s amazing,” Reedus said of Chappelle. “When he talks about why he left his show it was because of that overwhelming thing. It’s hard to get used to, it’s not a normal thing to not be able to make it to the milk and to the register. It’s kind of insane. I don’t know.”

Reedus does note that The Walking Dead has provided a similar sensation of fame for him as Chappelle’s Show did for Chappelle. However, Reedus has embraced the sensation which caused Chappelle to leave it all behind. “I’ve gotten used to it in a way and I respect it in a different way but, I don’t let it get to me,” Reedus said.

Chappelle is hardly the only noteworthy name appearing on Ride with Norman Reedus in the show’s second season. The Walking Dead‘s Negan actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be joining his good friend for a ride through Spain and The Walking Dead executive producer Greg Nicotero will also be making an appearance.

Ride with Norman Reedus premieres its second season on November 5, 2017 at 11 pm ET, following new episodes of The Walking Dead and Talking Dead, with another episode set to air on Monday, November 6 at 9 pm ET.

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.