Norman Reedus Recalls First ‘Walking Dead’ Scene With Melissa McBride

Few duos on The Walking Dead compare to the relationship between Carol Peletier and Daryl Dixon. Between the growth in the characters and the growth in the actors, it’s hard for Norman Reedus to forget their first time on screen together.

Reedus, who has played Daryl since the earliest days of The Walking Dead, quickly recalls his first encounter with Carol actress Melissa McBride on the show’s set. He shared it while Comicbook.com visited the set of the show’s 100th episode.

“Melissa is a Norman favorite,” Reedus said. “I remember my first scene with her, I have to hand her the pick ax and she has to kill her husband with it and I liked her right off the bat.”

From there, the two characters had hit it off, even if it took a little while for Daryl to open up about it.

“Kinda like two little kids in grade school, I kept going and getting more brains and blood and giving her a bloodier and brainier pick ax every time to the point where she just yanked them from me,” Reedus said. “We kind of read each other right from the get-go. [Melissa McBride] and I have very similar taste with regards to how scenes should look and how lines should be said and tone and so forth. She’s the first, probably the first, person I talked to after I watched an episode and compared notes.”

“Andy [Lincoln] will call me freaking out and then I’ll just call Melissa,” Reedus joked.

Reedus does however note the difference in McBride and Carol is that only the latter has been required to grow with the series, as McBride was an amazing and “kick-ass” actress from the start. “I mean she’s come so far,” Reedus said. “It’s not like I can even say she’s come so far as an actress because she’s been kick-ass since day one but it’s interesting to watch her character doing all these different things but I do know that when I have scenes with her it’s like lightning hit ground and it’s always good.”

The Walking Dead‘s sibling series Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead will return for its eighth season on October 22, 2017. The Season Eight premiere will mark 100 episodes overall for the popular AMC series. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.