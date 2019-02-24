Oscars: ‘The Walking Dead’ Parodies Nominated Films

The official Twitter account for AMC’s The Walking Dead on Sunday debuted parody posters spoofing Oscar-nominated films ahead of the 91st Academy Awards.

In honor of the #Oscars, we share our favorite nominees. #TWD pic.twitter.com/jFNvWMcUN4 — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) February 24, 2019

Included are Isle of Dog, parodying Wes Anderson’s stop motion-animated Isle of Dogs, up for Best Animated Feature; Can They Ever Forgive Me?, inserting Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) into Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which has garnered nominations for Best Actress for Melissa McCarthy and Best Supporting Actor for Richard E. Grant; and spins on Best Picture contenders Vice and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Now in its ninth season, The Walking Dead has made its own trips around the awards circuit in recent weeks: the zombie drama was named the most in-demand television series in the world for 2018, an award shared with Netflix’s Stranger Things, and was more recently honored as Television Series of the Year during the 3rd Annual KODAK Awards.

Despite losing longtime leading man Andrew Lincoln in the front half of the season, The Walking Dead is enjoying its best critical reception in years — and will continue to flourish as the back eight continue to unfold, depicting a strife between the survivors and new enemies the Whisperers, led by the terrifying Alpha (Samantha Morton).

“Let me say this, Andy’s been on set since he’s left but he’s like, you know, this show, it’s the best it’s ever been. He’s like I’m kind of bummed, it’s f— amazing right now, you know? And the truth is, it is. It got better. The band got tighter,” Reedus previously told Deadline.

“Some bands are heavy on lead guitar and it’s just guitar solos forever and you know, the rest of the band isn’t getting the chance to play. Now, we got new singers. We got new guitarists and I really feel that the show’s the best it’s ever been.”

And though The Walking Dead has dipped to an all-time series low with its latest episode, the long-running series isn’t going anywhere: The Walking Dead has since been renewed for a tenth season amid plans for a growing interconnected universe, spanning films and television.

“We’re making the show that we want to make right now and you can feel it on set, you can feel it all over the place,” Reedus said.

“I really feel the scripts and the stories and the episodes are even better in the back eight, I really do. They’re f—ing epic, you know, and they’re just crushing and they’re severe, all of them. The show’s morphing into something else but it’s got the heart and the feel of the original show, there’s just new life breathing through it.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

