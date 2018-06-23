Chris Hardwick’s Mother-in-Law Patty Hearst Defends Him With Chloe Dykstra Video

Publishing heiress Patty Hearst defended son-in-law Chris Hardwick today by posting an old video from Chloe Dykstra praising Hardwick after a traumatic event.

Hearst posted the video, which dates back to March 2013, to Twitter along with a caption indicating exactly where Hardwick is mentioned in the video and reads, in part “Social media is a gold mine!”

In the video, which you can watch here, Dykstra calls Hardwick “my amazing, loving, sweet boyfriend” as she talks about a medical emergency she dealt with and how those in her life cared for and supported her. The video also cuts to footage of Dykstra still in the hospital saying positive things about Hardwick. The video is believed to align with a harrowing incident Dykstra described in her Medium post last week in which she detailed an experience with an ectopic pregnancy.

In the post she wrote that her “fear of his anger at me for getting pregnant was literally greater than my fear of death.” She also acknowledged that Hardwick’s general behavior during the incident “made me believe that deep down inside of him maybe there was a man who loved me” — sentiments in line with what the National Domestic Abuse Hotline says is normal for those who have experienced abuse, who specifically note that love for an abusive partner can be a survival technique.

This is the second time in the week since Dykstra’s post that Hardwick and those close to him have presented Dykstra’s own words as a form of defense against her allegations. Yesterday, TMZ shared a series of text messages in which Hardwick writes at length about her alleged cheating as well as what he calls his emotional issues during their relationship. It is followed by several texts from Dykstra asking to speak to him and telling him that she loves him. These texts date from 2014 and 2015. Dykstra has, at the time of this writing, has remained silent on both the texts and the video, though she did post a message to her own Twitter account today thanking people for their support.

Since Dykstra’s allegations surfaced last week, Hardwick has scrambled to defend himself outside of the release of text messages, too. He released a statement maintaining his innocence when it comes to any kind of abuse accusations, though his career has taken significant hits. AMC has pulled his talk show while he’s also been pulled from duties for AMC at Comic-Con and other festival hosting gigs. It’s possible that he may lose his job hosting the NBC game show, The Wall, and just today it was announced that he would also no longer be moderating the Warner Bros. DC Films panel at Comic-Con.

