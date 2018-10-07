AMC Issues Statement on Death of ‘The Walking Dead’ Star Scott Wilson

Many people are still reeling from the news that acclaimed actor and former star of The Walking Dead Scott Wilson has passed away.

An hour after Wilson was announced to be returning to The Walking Dead for the ninth season on AMC, it was reported that the actor had passed after falling to a battle with leukemia.

Now the network has issued a statement on Wilson’s passing, honoring the actor’s contributions to the long-running horror series.

“Scott will always be remembered as a great actor and we all feel fortunate to have known him as an even better person. The character he embodied on The Walking Dead, Hershel, lived at the emotional core of the show,” said AMC’s statement. “Like Scott in our lives, Hershel was a character whose actions continue to inform our character’s choices to this day. Our hearts go out to his wife, his family, friends and to the millions of fans who loved him. Scott will be missed.”

The words issued by AMC echo what many have already said, including the publisher of The Walking Dead, Skybound.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you!”

Wilson’s history in Hollywood stretches back more than five decades, and he’s had acclaimed roles in classic films such as In the Heat of the Night, The Great Gatsby, In Cold Blood, and The Ninth Configuration.

After appearing in The Walking Dead, he’s recently had recurring roles in popular television shows such as CSI: Crime Scene Investigations, Bosch, Damien, and The OA.

Though he was announced to be returning to The Walking Dead for Andrew Lincoln and Lauren Cohan’s final episodes in Season 9, many fans wondered whether or not he had finished his scenes before his death. ComicBook.com confirmed that Wilson did fulfill his role, and it will be one of his final on-screen appearances before his passing.

The upcoming season of The Walking Dead will be a bittersweet one, but at least fans will be able to see Wilson’s immense talent and celebrate his legacy one more time.

The new season premieres on AMC on Sunday, October 7th.