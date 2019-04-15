Steven Yeun on Reteaming with ‘Walking Dead’ Creator for Adult Animated Superhero Series ‘Invincible’

Steven Yeun is excited for Invincible, Amazon’s coming adult animated series that reunites him with Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

“Robert Kirkman is now making an animated show of his amazing comic book run called Invincible, that will come out on Amazon I think later next year. It’s got a great cast. Mark Hamill, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, Zazie Beetz,” Yeun said at Walker Stalker Con London, adding the series is “gonna be hopefully many seasons.”

The star, who has multiple voice acting roles under his belt including Voltron, Stretch Armstrong & the Flex Fighters, and Trollhunters: Tales of Arcadia, will serve as series lead, lending his voice to 17-year-old Mark Grayson, who discovers his father is Omni-Man (Simmons), Earth’s most powerful superhero. Mark develops superpowers of his own and embarks on bloody superhero adventures, encountering such groups as Teen Team and the Guardians of the Globe.

Beyond Hamill (Star Wars), Simmons (Justice League), Oh (Killing Eve), and Beetz (Joker), other stars among the previously announced cast include Seth Rogen (The Lion King), Gillan Jacobs (Community), Walton Goggins (Ant-Man and the Wasp), Jason Mantzoukas (Parks and Recreation), Mae Whitman (Arrested Development), Chris Diamantopolous (The Office), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons), Grey Griffin (DC Super Hero Girls), Max Burkholder (Family Guy), and Andrew Rannells (Big Mouth).

“I couldn’t be more proud of the series [co-creator] Cory Walker, [artist] Ryan Ottley and I did together for over 15 years,” Kirkman said when announcing the series, which comes after the Image comic book ended its run in February 2018.

“To know our characters will live on in multiple iterations in other media is almost too exciting to bear! What Amazon is allowing us to do in animated form is nothing short of ground-breaking, and I can’t wait for our rabid fan base to experience it!”

At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Kirkman, who will pen the pilot, promised the show will “be as violent as the comic book series.”

“And as far as staying close to the original story,” Kirkman added, “I’m writing the pilot and I’m working very closely with Simon Cappioca to craft the series so it’s gonna be awesome.”

Amazon Studios previously handed down a straight-to-series order for the series, which comes as Universal Pictures develops a live-action Invincible film under Preacher executive producers Seth Rogen and partner Evan Goldberg.

Invincible premieres on Amazon sometime in 2020.

