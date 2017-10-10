Steven Yeun’s ‘Mayhem’ Movie Has Perfect Review Score

Since leaving The Walking Dead after its Season 7 premiere, Steven Yeun has lent his voice to several films and series but his first leading live-action role is on the horizon, arriving with a perfect review score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Yeun’s new film is titled, “Mayhem.” In it, the former Walking Dead star plays Derek Cho, a man fired from his job in a cut throat office building which has been exposed to a horrible virus. “A virus infects a corporate law office on the day that attorney Derek Cho is framed by a co-worker and wrongfully terminated,” Mayhem’s synopsis reads. “The infection is capable of making people act out their wildest impulses. Trapped in the quarantined building, our hero is forced to savagely fight tooth and nail for not only his job but his life.”

At the time of publishing, Mayhem has a 100% rating on RottenTomatoes through 13 reviews, a feat not even beloved films of 2017 such as Baby Driver, Dunkirk, It or Get Out could achieve.

Since releasing in 2016, critics have piled reviews into Mayhem‘s Rotten Tomatoes page with praise for the Joe Lynch thriller. “It’s as funny as it is relentless and is sure to be a crowd-pleaser,” writer Garry McConnachie of Daily Record.

“Mayhem could easily have been a one joke film and found itself with nowhere to go,” writes Jennie Kermode of Eye for Film. “It is a credit to director and cast that it keeps on giving – and for people in jobs like Derek’s, delivers a particularly satisfying cinema experience.”

Then, there are Nerdist’s compliments, as well. “Mayhem boasts a pair of leads that not only get the tone of the piece, but jump into its lunacy quite enthusiastically,” writes Scott Weinberg.

In the film, Yeun stars alongside Samara Weaving as the two portray characters desperate to survive the setting which looks like a mix between The Purge and Office Space. Check out the trailer for Mayhem at the top of the page.

Yeun has kept busy since leaving The Walking Dead, with his voice being featured in Netflix’s Trollhunters and set to be heard in the upcoming animated film The Star. Still to come, Yeun will appear in Chew, Burning, and Sorry to Bother You.

Mayhem will be available in VOD on November 10 with a premiere having screened at Beyond Fest over the weekend.