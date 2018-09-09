Following Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a pair of guests on hand to recap the zombie drama: Colman Domingo and Chris Jericho.

Jericho is known for an impressive WWE career spanning almost two decades. Domingo plays Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead, having joined in its first season and taking on an additional role as a director one week ago with Episode 4×12.

Talking Dead will start immediately after the new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, airing at 10:05 p.m. ET.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×13 is titled, “Blackjack.” The official synopsis for Blackjack reads, “Strand and Dorie are marooned. Luciana aids a man in need. The group’s efforts to help a stranger put everyone in danger.” The episode is directed by Sharat Raju and written by Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

Last week, Domingo appeared to discuss his directorial debut. This week, he will be recapping Strand’s first appearance on the show since being sidelined for three episodes. “I do count [Episode 4×12], especially my first, as it really is, it really did take that village, and that village to really help even empower me and embolden to create a good episode,” Domingo told ComicBook.com. “I feel so proud of it, but I see the work of everyone, and everyone’s best work in it.”

Now, he’s primed for a return to th apocalypse in character.

“We left Strand here, he was still on the island with John Dorie,” Domingo said. “Hopefully we’ll see him again soon. But Strand has made sort of peace with, this island may be his prison, and that may be it. He’s on this island right now with John Dorie, who has now just given up a bit of his hope. They were wrestling with ideologies for one episode, and now they’re both in the same place, and now hopefully it’s going to take them, another element to bring some hope back to them, and hopefully it comes soon.”

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!