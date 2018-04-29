Following Sunday’s new episode of Fear the Walking Dead, fans can expect plenty of insight for the show during the Talking Dead recap. Joining Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick to recap Fear the Walking Dead Episode 8×03 are Danay Garcia, Andrew Chambliss, and Ian Goldberg.

Chambliss and Goldberg joined Fear the Walking Dead in its fourth season, taking over the showrunner responsibilities for Dave Erickson. Previously, Chambliss was best known as a producer on Once Upon a Time, while Goldberg is known for his writing efforts of The Autopsy of Jane Doe.

Garcia joined Fear the Walking Dead in its second season as Luciana. The character was sidelined for much of Season Three’s story but has returned for a more prominent role in Season Four. Garcia is also well known for a role on Prison Break years ago.

Talking Dead will begin one hour later than usual, as a new episode of Into the Badlands will air directly after Fear the Walking Dead.

Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×03 is titled, “Good Out Here.” The official synopsis for Good Out Here reads, “Madison and Morgan try to help Nick find inner peace; a quest for revenge exacts its toll on the group.”

The episode will build upon the moments which concluded in Episode 4×02, as multiple timelines continue to be a factor. In one timeline, Madison and her family are now struggling with a villainous group which has camped outside of their baseball stadium sanctuary in Texas. This has been labeled as the past, given the “BEFORE” and “NOW” tags which play before certain scenes.

In the “NOW” timeline, Morgan’s struggle to fit in with Nick, Alicia, Strand, and Luciana will also continue. In this scenario, the characters collided with a common enemy. However, with Althea’s truck carrying the flag representing this enemy group, her group is being seen as a possible batch of enemies.

To watch Fear the Walking Dead Episode 4×03 or Talking Dead online, head over to AMC’s official website on Monday morning.

The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season in October.