Following sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, AMC will air its weekly Talking Dead recap show hosted by Chris Hardwick.

Joining Hardwick will be geek culture icon Kevin Smith. Smith, who also stars on AMC’s Comic Book Men, is a long time fan of both The Walking Dead TV series and its comic book source material. Having recently directed episodes of The Flash and Supergirl, Smith is best known for his work on Mallrats and Clerks.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though she is not listed on the AMC programming schedule, Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick announced The Walking Dead‘s Carol actress Melissa McBride would be joining him to recap Episode 8×06 on Talking Dead one week ago. Hardwick also promised a surprise cast member, possibly one which will be part of the show’s major crossover announcement.

Sunday’s episode of Talking Dead will be crucial for fans of the The Walking Dead. During the new recap episode, Hardwick will be revealing the identity of the character which will be crossing from The Walking Dead to Fear the Walking Dead or vice versa for the crossover event.

Following the crossover announcement at New York Comic Con, speculation pointed to Michael Cudlitz reprising his Houston, Texas-based Abraham Ford character on Fear the Walking Dead. While Cudlitz says the idea is “awesome,” executive producer Greg Nicotero debunked the theory on an episode of ComicBook.com’s After the Dead.

Following Sunday’s new episode The Walking Dead, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live on The Walking Dead on ComicBook.com’s Facebook page with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh for a complete breakdown and exclusive info.

Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fourth season in 2018. The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.