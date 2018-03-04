Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead might have some major insight to offer audiences.

Not only with Talking Dead host Chris Hardwick be joined by Ross Marquand but The Walking Dead writer and creator Robert Kirkman will also be on the AMC after-show to recap the episode and tease what’s ahead.

Marquand joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season, debuting in Episode 5×09 as Alexandrian good guy recruiter Aaron. Fans were reluctant to trust the clean new face but quickly came around when the genuine character lead Rick, Maggie, Sasha, Michonne, Glenn, Carl, Abraham and others to the Alexandria Safe-Zone which they have called “home” ever since. The actor is also well known for his impressive voice impression, which almost always come out with each appearance on Talking Dead.

Kirkman created The Walking Dead in 2003, when he published the first issue of the long-running comic book series. In 2010, his written work would become the live-action phenomenon millions of fans know today. His other work includes the popular Invincible comic series and will soon extend to a brand new title under the name of Oblivion Song.

The Walking Dead Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

Episode 8×10 is directed by David Boyd and co-written by Corey Reed, Channing Powell, and future showrunner Angela Kang. It is packed with developments for some previously underused characters and sets the stage for the remaining episodes of Season Eight to carry out the All Out War story’s conclusion. Of course, that begins with Rick tackling the horrifying weight of losing his only son.

Also airing immediately after The Walking Dead‘s new episode is ComicBook.com’s After the Dead, featuring an exclusive interview with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh. For those viewers wishing to catch Talking Dead uninterrupted, After the Dead is available on demand or live as it airs on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.