Talking Dead Guests For The Walking Dead Mid-Season 10 Finale Revealed

Following Sunday’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a trio of guests on hand to recap the mid-season ten finale which leads into the long winter hiatus for the AMC zombie drama. Chris Hardwick will host the live recap which will include a special look at the upcoming back half of season ten. On hand to discuss The Walking Dead Episode 10×08 will be Seth Gilliam, Deborah Joy Winans, and a surprise guest which Talking Dead has not yet announced. Naturally, fans of The Walking Dead suspect this means a character will die and the surprise guest will be the cast member who played them.

Gilliam joined The Walking Dead in its fourth season as Father Gabriel. “It’s not too good for Father Gabriel when the Whisperers show up,” Gilliam laughed with ComicBook.com at The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere. Ahead of the Whisperers’ arrival, Gilliam applauded Kirkman and artist Charlie Adlard’s efforts on the death, promising it is how he would like to see his character’s story end. “I don’t get nervous about it,” Gilliam said, despite Gabriel’s death meaning the end of a six-year tenure with The Walking Dead. “I mean you know no day is promised to anyone. So you know when it happens, it happens. I want Father Gabriel’s exit from the show to be operatic. And I think his death in the comic books is definitely that… Hanging upside down, screaming.”

Winans is an actress best known for her work on Greenleaf, along with roles in Fragile World and Whitney. As for the third guest, it’s anybody’s guest. Dante actor Juan Javier Cardenas will certainly be in the spotlight, while other are hoping to hear from Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln (which seems far less likely).

The Walking Dead Episode 10×08 is titled, “The World Before.” The official synopsis for The World Before reads, “In the mid-season finale, a fight causes tensions in Oceanside while the Alexandrians set out on a high-stakes mission.” The episode is directed by John Dahl on a script from Julia Ruchman.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.