Following Sunday’s new episode The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a pair of cast members joining Chris Hardwick to recap: Pollyanna McIntosh and a surprise cast member.

McIntosh joined The Walking Dead in its seventh season, playing a mysterious trash heap leader by the name of Jadis. She has since been revealed to have a real name of Anne. Anne’s history in the apocalypse, however, seems critical to the series’ mythology as she is somehow tied to the helicopter which continues to reappear and another unknown community. Sunday’s new episode will pull the curtain back on her character’s ties outside of Alexandria but also raise major new questions.

As for the surprise cast member, it’s always a possibility that a character will perish and the actor portraying the part will appear. For odds on which characters are in the most danger in Episode 9×03, check out ComicBook.com’s break down of who is in danger and who is safe in Sunday’s episode.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×03 is titled, “Warning Signs”. The official synopsis for “Warning Signs” reads, “Rick’s vision for the future is threatened by a mysterious disappearance that divides the work camp where the communities are building a bridge.” The episode is directed by Dan Liu on a script from Corey Reed.

The episode will be centered on the drama surrounding the Saviors lack of ability to cooperate with Rick’s Alexandria group. Meanwhile, Maggie and Daryl continue to wish against helping Negan’s former army, while Michonne and Rick are simply trying to create a peaceful new world. It is all fueled, however, by Saviors going missing and various characters being accused of killing their former enemies.

