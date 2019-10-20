Following Sunday night’s new episode of The Walking Dead, Talking Dead will have a stacked line up of guests to recap Episode 10×03. The new episode of Talking Dead hosted by Chris Hardwick will be live, immediately following the new hour of AMC’s 10-year running zombie drama with members of the cast, the showrunner, and a professional wrestler on hand. Joining Hardwick on Sunday night will be Angela Kang, along with Ross Marquand, Melissa McBride, and Chris Jericho. The recap show has now made a regular habit of having three or four guests on hand to recap the show.

Marquand joined The Walking Dead in its fifth season as Aaron. He also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame as Red Skull. With Avengers: Damage Control coming available for a VR experience this weekend, Marquand will also have voiced the iconic villain of Ultron, as well. McBride joined The Walking Dead as Carol in the show’s earliest season, remaining on the series as one of two original cast members from the first season. Kang took over as showrunner in the show’s ninth season, having written a handful of episodes along the way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Jericho, labeled as a Walking Dead super fan, recently became the AEW champion. A former WWE Superstar, Jericho has become the face of the new brand of wrestling airing on TNT.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×03 is titled, “Ghosts.” The official synopsis for Ghosts reads, “The threat of the Whisperers return leads to paranoia sweeping over Alexandria. In the meantime, Carol battles with the need for revenge.” The episode is directed by Jim Barnes on a script from David Boyd.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Aaron actor Ross Marquand opened up about the coming conflict with the Whisperers. “I think the biggest thing that we’re going to be finding is that Alpha and Beta are really playing psychological warfare both within their group and outside of the group obviously on the communities of Alexandria and Hilltop, and Oceanside of course,” Marquand said. “So I think we’re going to really see them playing some very, very gnarly games with our heroes. I’m very excited for the fans to see it because I think it’s going to be one of the best seasons we’ve ever done, honestly.”

The Whisperer War is one of Robert Kirkman‘s most interesting arcs in The Walking Dead comics, laying the groundwork for Season 10 to operate at a fast pace as the score between the heroes and villains is settled once and for all. Of course, there is no war without a body count, and the Whisperer War was no exception to such a rule. When the dust settled, the landscape of The Walking Dead comics had certainly changed, and it will be interesting to see where the AMC zombie series goes in the aftermath of such drama.

Are you excited to see the Whisperer War on The Walking Dead? Who do you think won’t make it out of the coming conflict alive? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.