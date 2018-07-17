The New ‘Assassination Nation’ Trailer Previews Insane, Gritty Movie

A new trailer for Assassination Nation has been released in not-safe-for-work fashion, previewing an insane new film.

Assassination Nation stars Fear the Walking Dead‘s Colman Domingo, IT‘s Pennywise actor Bill Skarsgard, and Joel McHale, along with Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, Abra, Bella Thorne, and Maude Apatow. The Sam Levinson-directed movie claims to be a true story about how the quiet, all-America town of Salem lost its mind when a hacker unleashed all of the residents’ secrets.

Check out the wild new trailer for Assassination Nation below!

Red Band Trailer. Not safe for work, school, parents, or fragile male egos. #AssassinationNation is in theaters everywhere September 21. pic.twitter.com/X12Q67zuIA — Assassination Nation (@ANationMovie) July 17, 2018

In a review from IndieWire, Assassination Nation earns a B- score but is dubbed, “the most aggressive high-school movie in film history.” The film aims to be a metaphor for the real world, working best when it connects its ideas to the audience’s reality. “While the sprawling mayhem has its moments, the movie works best when tethered to the real world,” the review says.

In the film, Domingo plays the town high school’s principal who gets hacked first, launching a trend of people being outed for the private content on their phones and computers. Chaos promptly ensues.

As seen in the video above, the film will feature raw violence and further earn its R-rating through sex scenes, drug use, language choices, and other elements not suitable for a younger audience.

Assassination Nation hits theaters on September 21.