The Walking Dead Drops 10 Cagey Clues Ahead of Season 10 Return

The Walking Dead has issued vague clues about the upcoming second half of Season 10. The coming midseason premiere, “Squeeze,” will resolve a months-long cliffhanger that left Daryl (Norman Reedus), Carol (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), Jerry (Cooper Andrews) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) trapped in a cave surrounded by the thousands of walkers corralled by Alpha (Samantha Morton), who currently counts Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) among her Whisperer forces threatening to wage war against Michonne (Danai Gurira) and the allied communities.

When fielding fan questions on Twitter, The Walking Dead‘s official Twitter account responded to questions with emoji-only answers — including questions about first time character encounters, possible romances, and whether or not viewers might riot when they learn what happens in the cave.

Michonne’s Exit

Asked if Michonne’s final story in the back half of the season will produce happy tears or sad tears, TWD replied with “loudly crying” and “relieved face” — meaning Michonne might fend off certain dangers while confronting heartbreak over certain losses:

Maggie’s Return

The Walking Dead is losing Michonne just as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) makes her awaited return, a comeback that will be “100 percent” great:

Lots of Negan

The same goes for the amount of Negan in the back half of the season. As teased by Morgan, there will be plenty of Negan — including a creepy new look for the fugitive — when Season 10 resumes:

Unexpected Character Meetings

Asked if the remainder of the season will include any “unexpected character interactions” — like a possible first encounter between Carol and Negan — the response was “eyes,” signaling we’ll see unspecified characters meet for the first time:

Leader Negan

Because Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) is out of the picture and Michonne is next to leave, might Negan take on a leadership role? TWD replied with “thinking face”:

Caryl

Longtime best friends Carol and Daryl have discussed running away together, but might their friendship turn romantic? A “shrug”:

More Donnie

Similarly noncommittal, a “grimace” and “blank face” when asked about the developing relationship between Daryl and Connie:

Carol and Negan

Perhaps more telling is the “zipper-mouth face,” indicating a Carol and Negan meeting is a well-kept secret:

Whisperer Negan

Negan has seemingly pledged his loyalty to Alpha and her pack of skin-wearing freaks, and future scenes between Negan and Alpha promise to be “mind-blowing”:

If [Spoiler] Dies, We Riot

Worryingly, the answer was “See-No-Evil Monkey” when asked if fans might riot over the outcome of the cave escape, following teases that Jerry is in big danger when The Walking Dead returns:

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23 on AMC.