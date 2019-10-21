AMC has published the preview for The Walking Dead 10×04, “Silence the Whisperers.” Per its official synopsis:

Still-paranoid Alexandrians get riled up over the Whisperers and take their fear out on Negan; at Hilltop, the group deals with an unexpected safety issue.

Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) predicted that backlash when he confided in Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam), telling the preacher it was only a matter of time before growing tensions and paranoia stirred by the Whisperers boiled over to its breaking point.

“Yesterday, I was public enemy number one. Now I’m the guy who picks vegetables and takes out the trash. I’m okay with that — for now, at least,” Negan told Gabriel. “But until this whole thing passes, I’m gonna keep my head down so people don’t move me from the proverbial ‘semi-us’ category to the category of ‘them.’”

The community is spooked by the returned Whisperers, who have further encroached on the survivors’ lives by claiming even more territory, cutting off Alexandria’s hunting grounds. These laws imposed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) result in an unidentified figure spreading an anti-Whisperer campaign, vandalizing Alexandria with a simple message: “Silence the Whisperers.”

“I think it’s been true for centuries that people get into conflicts over borders. And who decides what the border is, where it is, do you respect it or not? In some ways, borders are sort of arbitrary, right?” showrunner Angela Kang previously told EW. “It’s like just people decide like this is the border. And it leads to tension between our people and questions about what is the tactic? When is the timeline to take care of the problem? How do we take care of the problem? And people kind of land on different sides of it as is true just in life when it comes to anything having to do with life and death and war and neighboring groups.”

During an Alexandria town hall meeting, some called for justice for the Highwaymen, slaughtered by the Whisperers over their attempted rescue of Henry (Matt Lintz), Enid (Katelyn Nacon), Tara (Alanna Masterson) and other allies who were abducted and then murdered by Alpha. A furious Gage (Jackson Pace) wants justice for friends Henry, Rodney (Joe Ando Hirsh) and Addy (Kelley Mack), suggesting Alexandria gets its revenge by putting the Whisperers’ heads on pikes.

“So, we find that there’s people who are taking a more measured response. You see people who are much more hawkish, you see people who are just confused about what to do,” Kang said. “And I think that that’s part of the interesting human landscape that’s happening as everything starts to play out, and as just paranoia starts to grip these communities, and as there are war moves being made on both sides.”

New episodes of The Walking Dead Season 10 premiere Sundays at 9/8c on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.