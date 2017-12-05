AMC has released the talked about scene from The Walking Dead 8×07, “Time for After,” which sees Rick single handedly kicking the asses of two Scavengers and Winslow 2.0, in his underwear and with his hands tied, before overpowering Jadis and winning his freedom.

“I’m walking out now,” Rick says. “And me walking out means all of you die. My people, there’s a lot of them, won’t attack today, but we will attack. You can play your games, draw your pictures, sculpt whatever shit you want, but I am leaving. After that… maybe you should just run.”

Jadis, her face pressed near “Winslow’s,” calls her people off.

“We done?” Rick asks.

A weak yes. “Join you. What then?”

“The Sanctuary is surrounded. Walkers. Twenty deep around the compound. Come with me there, we’ll wait til the others meet us, when they do, we’ll ask the lieutenants to surrender. All of us, together. Then I kill Negan. Me alone. We have a deal?”

“After. Saviors things our things. Yes and yes.”

“It’ll be all of ours. You’ll get a fourth.”

“Half.”

“A fourth.”

She barters for more. Wants to sculpt Rick nude. Nope.

Fine. Jadis accepts the terms: a fourth and not a morsel more.

8×07 saw Rick Grimes strike a new deal with the untrustworthy Scavengers and lead them towards the Sanctuary, only for Rick to be met by a startling development.

As seen in the preview for the 90-minute mid-season finale, Rick, Jadis and the Scavengers are fired upon by the Saviors while Alexandria comes under attack.

AMC is promising an “epic” mid-season finale that will include something so shocking you’ll want to see it live.

The Walking Dead will air its last episode of 2017 on Sunday, December 10 at 9/8c on AMC.

