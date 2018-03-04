‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8 Episode 10: The Lost And The Plunderers

On Sunday night, AMC will air the tenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s eighth season.

Episode 8×10 is titled, “The Lost and the Plunderers.” The synopsis for Lost and the Plunderers reads, “Groups unite their forces and converge on the Hilltop. Meanwhile, Aaron and Enid search for allies. Simon takes matters into his own hands.”

Aaron and Enid, however, are not the only characters making their Mid-Season Eight returns in the new episode. Also returning for the first time in 2018 are Negan, Simon, and Jadis. It is all part of the first episode of the post-Carl Grimes era of The Walking Dead, which will certainly take its toll on Rick Grimes and possibly cause him to act based on emotions with a war on the line.

A clip from The Lost and the Plunderers sees Rick and Michonne packing up and leaving Alexandria in their rear view mirror. Though comic fans expect the AMC show to return to the location and stay put, the clip seems to imply they are abandoning the burnt down town for good as Michonne takes a good look at the Safe-Zone’s signage on the way out.

Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode, ComicBook.com’s After the Dead will be live with an exclusive interview with Jadis actress Pollyanna McIntosh to recap. McIntosh’s Jadis will have a break out episode on Sunday night the episode is set to include some major developments for the character. As McIntosh reveals in her After the Dead interview, she knew Jadis’ story all along. “I think there’s definitely, what I would assume as an audience member, I would assume there’s more to be revealed,” McIntosh said. “These are layers coming off.”

The 30-minute After the Dead episode viewable for free on the official ComicBook NOW Facebook page and ComicBook.com Originals YouTube channel

Episode 8×10 is directed by David Boyd and co-written by Corey Reed, Channing Powell, and future showrunner Angela Kang. It is packed with developments for some previously underused characters and sets the stage for the remaining episodes of Season Eight to carry out the All Out War story’s conclusion. Of course, that begins with Rick tackling the horrifying weight of losing his only son.

The Walking Dead airs Sunday’s at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.