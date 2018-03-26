The sneak peek for The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” finds the Hilltop with a big problem: they’re low on ammo and in no position to make another stand against the Saviors should they return.

Maggie, adviser Diane and Rosita are assembled in Maggie’s office.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The relay cars are in position,” Rosita says. “If the Saviors are coming back, we’ll have 10, maybe 15 minutes heads up.”

“And our ammo?” Maggie asks.

Diane speaks up. “About what we thought. Not enough to fend off another attack of that size.”

Enter Daryl.

“Well, maybe we don’t gotta worry ’bout that no more. At least for now,” he says, pulling out a blade. “Maybe going hand-to-hand is their only option.”

“You think they’re low on ammo?” Rosita asks.

Daryl says the Saviors “must have gone through a whole bunch of it getting through them walkers at Sanctuary.”

“And there’s not a lot of places to find more,” Diane says.

One problem, Rosita says: the Saviors have Eugene.

“They have our bullet maker. They can make more.”

“You think the Saviors have what he’d need to make them?” Maggie asks.

“If they don’t,” Rosita says, “I know where they’d find it.”

Eugene and Abraham uncovered the bullet making factory in 6×14.

Rosita — when she was on a short-sighted one-woman-mission to assassinate Negan — returned Eugene to the bullet making factory in 7×07 when she ordered the genius to manufacture her a bullet from a spent shell.

She later fired that lone bullet at Negan during a collection call at Alexandria, failing to kill the Savior leader and instead hitting his beloved baseball bat Lucille.

It was that same unsanctioned mission that ultimately lead to the Saviors confiscating Eugene after the mullet-sporting scientist admitted he was the party responsible for crafting the bullet.

Now that Eugene has been promoted and put in command of the bullet producing outpost, he has the tools necessary to supply the Saviors with much-needed ammo — an outcome Daryl and Rosita set out to prevent as they head for the factory as revealed by the 8×14 preview.

Their mission is simple:

“We don’t take out the machines,” Rosita says. “We take out the man.”

The Walking Dead 8×14, “Still Gotta Mean Something,” airs Sunday, April 1 at 9/8c on AMC.