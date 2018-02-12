New ‘The Walking Dead’ Behind-The-Scenes Trailer Released

The Walking Dead has released a new behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming back half of Season Eight.

Adding to footage revealed in the extended trailer for Season Eight’s second half, the cast and crew of the show offer some new perspective. As has been stated before, the group of survivors is strongest when they work together. “They’re biggest strength is their tenacity and their determination to win,” Episode 8×09 director Greg Nicotero said. “They want to survive. They want to set themselves to build a community where life can go on. That’s that plan.”

“I think the greatest strength we have is solidarity,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln said, “the three communities working together as one.”

Executive producer Denise Huth weighs in with the more pessimistic perspective. “Even though they’ve managed to keep the Saviors at bay and so many of them are still alive, there is a sense of defeat,” Huth said. “When you’re fighting this war, you’re driven so much by rage and it gets hard to let that rage carry you as far as it needs to carry you. They’re in no way willing to back down but they’re recognizing that by the time it’s over, they may lose a lot more than they anticipated.”

“The biggest problem with our group is they let their emotions interfere with the plan,” Nicotero adds. “Their judgement gets clouded.”

The biggest influence on the group’s emotion and narrative-driver moving forward is likely the unexpected and devastating death of Carl. “Ultimately, the fallout from the loss makes people do different things,” Lincoln said.

“When we reveal Carl is bitten, we realize that really is a defining moment that re-directs Rick,” Nicotero concludes.

The unforgettable death won’t be the only pivotal part of Season Eight’s remaining episodes. “I think the people we are both forced to and decide to trust,” Morgan actor Lennie James said. “That’s gonna be tested.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018 on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead directly follows, debuting its Season Four premiere on April 15 at 10 pm ET.