As Carol and Ezekiel lead a group of Kingdom soldiers towards a Savior outpost, tragedy struck when the Saviors utilized a deadly new weapon to gun down all but a few of Ezekiel’s loyal followers. The king and his bodyguard, the axe-wielding Jerry, survived — but barely — and Ezekiel suffered yet another major blow with the loss of pet tiger Shiva, who sacrificed herself saving Ezekiel, Jerry and Carol from a pack of walkers.

AMC has released a preview for next Sunday’s episode, “The Big Scary U,” which finally sees the return of Negan and Gabriel, who have been trapped in a trailer surrounded by walkers since the end of the season 8 premiere. The official synopsis for 8×05, per AMC, is below:

A close look at Negan and the lives of the Saviors during the conflict through a familiar set of eyes.

The episode will finally answer whether or not Father Gabriel lives — last we saw him in 8×01, he was cornered in the same trailer with Negan — and just may reveal some of Negan’s back story.

“The great thing about this year, that I can tell y’all, is that we’re going to find out a lot more about Negan,” Morgan told audiences during a Q&A panel at Walker Stalker Con Atlanta. “There is a lot of Negan’s backstory out there. We haven’t filmed any of that, but there are conversations with a few characters where we’ll find out a little more about him. We’ll have some quieter moments this year, some one-on-one interactions where you’ll learn more about where he’s from. Even if you hate Negan, you’re gonna start to understand how he became the man that he is and why he does the things that he does. I’m learning more about Negan every time I put on my leather jacket.”

