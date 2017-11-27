Spoilers for The Walking Dead 8×06, “The King, the Widow, and Rick.”

Rick ventured on a solo trip to the junkyard to attempt to make a deal with Jadis and the Scavengers, each side acknowledging the previous deal that ended with the Scavengers flipping on Alexandria. Rick showed off the Polaroids he’s been collecting of the alliance’s victories over several Savior outposts, including the Sanctuary, Negan’s home base. The Saviors are trapped by hundreds of walkers, Rick said, and they’ll stay there until they surrender or they’re killed. It’s their choice. And it’s the same choice offered to Jadis.

“My people will win,” Rick said. “Your choice is to forget Negan, switch sides again, and be a part of the next world that Alexandria, the Hilltop and the Kingdom will build together. Or we destroy you.” It was an offer that was refused by Jadis with a simple “no.” Rick was stripped nude and taken prisoner, locked away in a cargo trailer marked by Jadis with an “A.” Déjà vu.

Meanwhile, at the Kingdom, Carol set out on a mission of her own after trying — and failing — to coax a shattered King Ezekiel out of his depression following the devastating loss of Shiva and the Kingdom’s soldiers. She managed to recruit only young Henry — little brother of Ben, who served in the Kingdom’s guard and became close to Ezekiel and Morgan — who wants to fight and get the guys who killed his big brother.

At the Hilltop, Maggie had to decide what to do with the Savior prisoners Jesus marched to their gates, eventually deciding against Gregory’s suggestion to hang them. A makeshift prison was constructed, with one Savior thanking Maggie for her mercy. “Don’t make me regret it,” she told him, “or you will.” Maggie locked Gregory away for conspiring against the Hilltop with the Saviors, while the nefarious rat-faced Savior Jared made it clear he’s going to be trouble.

Carl successfully tracked down the stranger he came across in episode 8×01, who was scared off by warning shots fired by Rick. The lone traveler is revealed to be Siddiq (played by Avi Nash) — the latest character to make the jump from page to screen — an experienced walker killer who puts down walkers in honor of his mother, who believed doing so freed their souls. After asking him the three questions — how many walkers have you killed, how many people have you killed, and why — Carl decided to bring Siddiq home to Alexandria.

After spending the first five episodes sidelined with injuries, Michonne and Rosita set out to make a trip to the overrun Sanctuary — a sight they needed to see for themselves. Enroute to the Saviors’ home base, the pair investigated a sound only to discover a pair of Saviors had loaded a truck with speakers in a clear attempt to lure walkers away from the Sanctuary, freeing Negan and his trapped army. Their ploy was thwarted with an assist from Daryl and Tara in a defiance of Rick and his plans.

AMC has released the preview for 8×07, “Time for After,” above, which will test Eugene’s loyalty to both Negan and Team Family. Per the official synopsis, “Negan has to enlist the help of his lieutenants in solving a huge issue facing the Sanctuary; Rick and the group continue to enact the plan.”

