A look at the second episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season has been released.

Directed by Daisy Meyer, as noted on the production slate seen in the video above, Episode 9×02 is titled, “The Bridge.” It follows the Greg Nicotero directed Season Nine premiere titled, “A New Beginning.” Episode 9×02 is written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As seen in the video above, it will feature a medley of cast members. As much is expected to be the case for the early episodes in Season Nine, which will be the last of the series to include Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and possibly the end of the road for Lauren Cohan as Maggie, as well. Although Nicotero did not direct Episode 9×02, he is gleefully on set with a prop walker head in hand!

“Without a doubt,” there are vibes from the show’s first season, Lincoln told ComicBook.com at San Diego Comic Con. “I think there were a lot of the pilot episode that was reminiscent of this opening episode and also a couple of other episodes, too. We have a few surprises as we both know but we’re not allowed to talk about.”

In a pivotal year for the series, Angela Kang steps in as the showrunner for her inaugural season. “We loved it,” Lincoln said. “We have to talk about Angela Kang if we talk about this season because she is the creative force this season. She’s been on the show since Season Two and I think she’s breathed new life into it and given us a collaborative feel on set and also just an energy. A real positive energy. It feels like the show that I always thought we would get to when I shot the pilot in Atlanta nine years ago.”

Lincoln is ultimately excited to share Rick’s sendoff with the world, though he would have preferred it be a surprise. “I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season, because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

