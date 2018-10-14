New ‘The Walking Dead’ Clip Reveals Savior Justin Causing Trouble

Daryl (Norman Reedus) clashes with Savior Justin (Zach McGowan) in a sneak peek look at tonight’s The Walking Dead.

When working as part of a construction crew fixing the bridge intended to link all the communities as part of a project spearheaded by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), single father Aaron (Ross Marquand) dishes on life with orphaned baby Gracie, who was taken in by the Alexandrians last season after her discovery at a Savior outpost.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Young Kingdom member Henry (Macsen Lintz), working as waterboy, encounters trouble when a greedy Justin shoves the boy to the ground. Henry retaliates, using his staff to fell Justin, a sight that amuses fellow smartass Savior Jed (Rhys Coiro).

“Hey man, it’s cool. I got my ass handed to me by a kid one time, too,” Jed says with a chuckle. “Of course, I was six at the time.”

An angry Justin goes after Henry but is pulled back by Daryl, growling for Justin to get back to work.

“I don’t need you people tellin’ me what to do. You’re not my babysitter anymore,” Justin says before swinging on Daryl after he tries to keep Justin from walking off the job. Daryl dodges, pulling back and jabbing Justin straight in the face — knocking him on his ass a second time.

Justin, dropped into a sand pile, grabs a fistful and chucks it in Daryl’s face. As he nurses his eyes, Justin slams into Daryl, sending both men to the ground and ending the clip.

The growing tension between the Saviors and the other community members will play out in a big way in tonight’s episode, which only strengthens the position of Hilltop leader Maggie (Lauren Cohan), who disagrees with Rick’s extremely generous handouts given to their former enemies, some of whom still maintain loyalty to the jailed Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan).

While Rick and Daryl’s relationship has already strained, the distance between the two men will widen as they continue to butt heads over their differing philosophies in their respective approaches to handling the Saviors: Rick wants peace and a better life for all, while an aggressive Daryl is unable to put the Saviors’ crimes behind them.

Meanwhile, Maggie and Alexandria co-leader Michonne (Danai Gurira) will have their own clash as their views continue to come into conflict with one another.

“I think it is a part of the moment we’re in, we’re in a new beginning,” Gurira told ComicBook.com.

“A new beginning involves new complexities. We respect each other’s leadership, and we might have different focuses and different ways. It is a very interesting moment. How do we progress currently and how do we respect each other and find commonality and find a common structure? I think that that is something that they’re really gonna have to grapple with as we’re seeing. With new beginnings come new complexities. How do they get through it?”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.