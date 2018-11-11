Watch: ‘The Walking Dead’ 906 Opening Minutes

The opening minutes of The Walking Dead 906, “Who Are You Now?,” reveals the new status quo for Michonne (Danai Gurira), Daryl (Norman Reedus), and Carol (Melissa McBride) six years after the “death” of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).

A somber Michonne speaks to something off screen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m still here, too. Maybe you already knew that. But it hasn’t gotten any easier.”

Daryl stirs awake in a ratty tent. He’s alone.

“The Sun keeps rising. Days keep passing. World keeps spinning. Time… it just keeps moving forward. Weeks, months… even years go by, while you try to make sense of it all.”

Daryl spears a fish. A previously submerged walker rises out of the river, forcing Daryl to snap his makeshift spear in half and put it between the creature’s eyes.

A long-haired Carol wakes up next to husband Ezekiel (Khary Payton), looking to a cracked wall bearing an inscription that makes her smile: “At times we crack, only to let the light in.”

She overlooks her Kingdom.

“Try to find where you belong. Try to look ahead to a better future. But the truth is… the path ahead has only grown darker. It’s harder to see.”

Michonne, riding horseback, dismounts at a vehicle overrun by nature. Her katana slices the van free.

She dislodges a simple box. Inside, mostly junk — weathered baseball cards bound by rubber band, a four-leaf clover encased in plastic.

“You can feel so lost. So alone. So desperate for something, anything, that might show you the way. But, even now, after all this time, surrounded by darkness… there are still flashes of light.”

She withdraws a small sheriff figurine. Smiles.

“Tiny beacons that shine out, calling to us. It’s not enough to light the way ahead, but it’s enough to keep going.”

Daryl readies to put down a walker embedded in a tree but stops as a bluebird lands on its shoulder. Yanking a worm from the walker’s ear, the bird soars to a nearby tree and feeds its young.

He almost smiles.

“Keep trying. Keep fighting. Keep dreaming.”

At the Kingdom, Carol tends to a garden. She stops and smiles at a green sign of life bursting free through concrete.

Michonne pockets the toy and rides off into lush greenery.

“So that’s what I do. Every second of every day. For you. For us. I haven’t given up. And I never will.”

As seen in an extended sneak peek from Sunday’s episode, a nine-year-old Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) helps welcome newly encountered survivors Magna (Nadia Hilkes), Luke (Dan Fogler), and sisters Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Kelly (Angel Theory) into Alexandria, which has changed significantly in the six years since Rick’s explosive last stand at the bridge.

“The last time jump was a jump, but it wasn’t a huge amount of time. This jump is that quantum leap forward from the comic, and it’s a whole new world,” executive producer Scott Gimple told EW of the new 72-month skip forward that follows the 18-month time jump that separated Season Eight and Season Nine.

In the more than half a decade since Rick’s disappearance, Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has left Hilltop, Daryl has taken to living in the wilderness with a new four-legged friend, Carol and Ezekiel’s son Henry (Matt Lintz) is now a teenager, Aaron (Ross Marquand) has a badass prosthetic arm, Michonne has a surprising new set of rules, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) remains jailed at Alexandria, and a dangerous new foe threatens to disrupt the peaceful existence Michonne and the others worked so hard to create.

The Walking Dead 906, “Who Are You Now?,” premieres Sunday at 9/8c on AMC.