The Walking Dead

‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Loving Alpha and the Whisperers

Walking Dead fans are loving “terrifying” Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who emerged Sunday as the newest primary threat.

As revealed by daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in a tearful admission to Henry (Matt Lintz) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), Alpha has long brainwashed Lydia by feeding her untrue stories surrounding her traumatic past as a child growing up in the apocalypse.

But now Alpha and an army of Whisperers have marched on the Hilltop, where Alpha demands the return of her daughter.

“Your people crossed into our land. There will be no conflict. Your people killed our people. There will be no conflict,” Alpha warns Daryl and new de facto Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson).

“I’m done talkin’. Bring me my daughter or there will be consequences.”

Showrunner Angela Kang teased Alpha’s declaration will bring with it “interesting story turns” as Daryl must next confront this growing threat.

“This becomes a story point that we deal with moving forward because we actually thought about, okay, do they go back for people who are left behind, or if they get lost? What happens? We felt like, in their extreme philosophy, I don’t think so, because that’s weak for the pack. They don’t put themselves in danger to go back and retrieve somebody who’s fallen behind. They have an extreme survival-of-the-fittest sort of mentality,” Kang told EW.

“Just the fact that Alpha does come back to her daughter, which is an event based in the comic book story, we just felt like, okay, what complications does that cause for Alpha? What actions spring out of that? I think there’s some really strange and interesting story turns we were able to take as a result of this kind of thing happening.

“But yeah, it’s like when Lydia says, ‘They don’t come back. My mom’s not going to come back.’ That is the truth. She’s telling the truth about what she believes her mother is not going to do, so it’s a surprise to her as well.”

Alpha has since been poised for a showdown with Carol (Melissa McBride) as Lydia and Henry begin to kindle an unlikely romance that could have deadly consequences on both sides.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

