‘The Walking Dead’ Fans Are Loving Alpha and the Whisperers

Walking Dead fans are loving “terrifying” Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton), who emerged Sunday as the newest primary threat.

As revealed by daughter Lydia (Cassady McClincy) in a tearful admission to Henry (Matt Lintz) and Daryl (Norman Reedus), Alpha has long brainwashed Lydia by feeding her untrue stories surrounding her traumatic past as a child growing up in the apocalypse.

But now Alpha and an army of Whisperers have marched on the Hilltop, where Alpha demands the return of her daughter.

“Your people crossed into our land. There will be no conflict. Your people killed our people. There will be no conflict,” Alpha warns Daryl and new de facto Hilltop leader Tara (Alanna Masterson).

“I’m done talkin’. Bring me my daughter or there will be consequences.”

Showrunner Angela Kang teased Alpha’s declaration will bring with it “interesting story turns” as Daryl must next confront this growing threat.

“This becomes a story point that we deal with moving forward because we actually thought about, okay, do they go back for people who are left behind, or if they get lost? What happens? We felt like, in their extreme philosophy, I don’t think so, because that’s weak for the pack. They don’t put themselves in danger to go back and retrieve somebody who’s fallen behind. They have an extreme survival-of-the-fittest sort of mentality,” Kang told EW.

“Just the fact that Alpha does come back to her daughter, which is an event based in the comic book story, we just felt like, okay, what complications does that cause for Alpha? What actions spring out of that? I think there’s some really strange and interesting story turns we were able to take as a result of this kind of thing happening.

“But yeah, it’s like when Lydia says, ‘They don’t come back. My mom’s not going to come back.’ That is the truth. She’s telling the truth about what she believes her mother is not going to do, so it’s a surprise to her as well.”

Alpha has since been poised for a showdown with Carol (Melissa McBride) as Lydia and Henry begin to kindle an unlikely romance that could have deadly consequences on both sides.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

Loving #TheWalkingDead return! Tense and dramatic. Deep and psychological. Samantha Morton as ‘Alpha’ is scary and impressive!! This is going to be good… pic.twitter.com/vG3VtiKI0F — Claire Andre (@LovelyClaireyA) February 18, 2019

We never got any flashbacks for Alpha and Lydia in the comics. I’m really glad the writers chose to do this! It’s important to show why Alpha and Lydia are the way they are. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/pk5BbQqSB8 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas97) February 18, 2019

ALPHA MURDERED A MAN WITH HER BARE HANDS ONLY 43 DAYS IN TO THE APOCALYPSE. HOMEGIRL IS NO JOKE. #TheWalkingDead — Belle (@_BelleoftheBook) February 18, 2019

So the Alpha actually killed her first human doing the early days of the apocalypse…? #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/Knh3Csy3Pl — ~Brittany~ (@teenwolfhuman) February 18, 2019

Walking Dead is making one hell of a comeback.. Alpha might just he one of the sickest ..most evil villains we’ve seen on the show ever… And I love it!!! #TheWalkingDead — Martin (@martinElVet) February 18, 2019

Alpha looks terrifying wow. Already better set up than Negans intro. They should have done a backstory to Negan in Season 7. Even if Here’s Negan wasnt out.



You dont mess with Alpha #TheWalkingDead — Forrest Day (@MOVIEidol) February 18, 2019

Okay, we’ve seen Alpha & she was incredible ??

Loved her first appearance, the Whisperers are so creepy, I love them?‍♀️ Lydia is great, I knew I’d love her ?



Now I’m beyond ready to see Beta!! ??@RamboDonkeyKong #twd #thewalkingdead #walkingdead #thewhisperers #beta pic.twitter.com/0j4oyJhu0L — Haunted Fairytale?? (@HauntedFairyta1) February 18, 2019

Man its nerve-racking crazy not knowing if they are dead or not now thanks to the whispers. #TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/cQOqclEfoM — B E A N Z | Currently stuck in Raccoon City (@PhotosByBeanz) February 18, 2019

ALPHA IS FUCKINH SCARY LOOKIN!!!!!! GET THAT SHIT AWAY #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/yET6RafhUf — ✖️ delaney ✖️ (@writerinprog) February 18, 2019

I literally just watched that scene with Alpha like this: #TWD #TheWalkingDead #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/SJxw1x40Nk — Joyce J – A Southern Writer ??‍?✍? (@ASouthernWriter) February 18, 2019

But really though, shout out to #TheWalkingDead for showing that female abusers can be just as dangerous as male abusers #TWD — Amanda (@APrincessPanda) February 18, 2019

Jesus, Alpha is more terrifying in the show than in the comics. I dread what’s to come #TheWalkingDeadUK #TheWalkingDead — Jamie Summers △⃒⃘ (@jamiesummersbks) February 18, 2019

#TheWalkingDead Great to see Samantha Morton joining the cast of the Walking Dead as Alpha. One of UK’s best actresses — Jan Clark (@janhclark) February 18, 2019

I watched this episode this morning. It was bloody good. And The Alpha seems worse than what Negan ever was… #thewalkingdeaduk #TheWalkingDead — Claire B ????????? (@C_bahri14216) February 18, 2019

#TheWalkingDead Finally a woman leading a bad group. I am here for Alpha and I hope she doesn’t disappoint. I luv a good showdown. She looks scary as shit with that army of pretend zombies. “Wrong Answer”!! — Sheila Dixon (@SheilaELTL) February 18, 2019