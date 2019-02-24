‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 11: Bounty

On Sunday night, AMC will air the eleventh episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×11 is titled, “Bounty.” The official synopsis for Bounty reads, “The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter. A supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.” The episode is directed by Meera Menon on a script from Matt Negrete.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The episode will pick off where last week’s Episode 9×10 left off. Alpha has officially arrived at the Hilltop’s front door. With her comes a herd of savage followers who cover themselves in walker flesh as a means to walk among them. However, this group also has Luke and Alden as hostages as they pursue Alpha’s daughter Lydia who is a prisoner at the Hilltop.

The story is tackling various angles from Robert Kirkman’s comic book source material despite not having Rick Grimes, his son Carl to play, or Maggie with in the live-action adaptation.

Meanwhile, Ezekiel will lead his Kingdom soldiers on a quest in a movie theater. A clip from the episode offered up what looks like a humorous tone for Episode 9×11’s side story. The characters from the Kingdom have not yet been featured in the back half of Season Nine.

What do you want to see in The Walking Dead Episode 9×11? Which characters do you think are in the most danger? Do you think the exchange at the Hilltop will go down safely or will it come with a cost? Share your thoughts in the comment section!

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.