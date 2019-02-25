‘The Walking Dead’ Recap With Spoilers: Bounty

King Ezekiel and Jerry wait in the woods with a watch. The conversation continues with Jerry sharing a secret which Carol and Ezekiel can’t share. He reveals he and Nabila are expecting a baby. She is eight weeks pregnant. “The future begins,” Ezekiel declares. “Congratulations. You are the biggest hearted among us!”

The scene is revealed to be a flashback as Jesus and Tara ride up on horses. They are trading medicine. Maggie is sick and couldn’t make it. Tara brought a gift for Ezekiel — a charter which Michonne has been letting collect dust. Ezekiel is full of hope that everyone will unite some day in the future.

Tara and Jesus head out before Ezekiel looks over the Multi-Community charter. There are unsigned boxes for Alexandria, Hilltop, Kingdom, Sanctuary and Oceanside.

In the present timeline, Ezekiel is informed by Diane that they are five minutes away from going. Outside, they gear up for Alexandria and Carol is heading off for a hunt. Jerry’s baby has been born – there are three, now.

Ezekiel heads off, “to collect our bounty.”

Outside of the Hilltop, Alpha and the Whisperers wait impatiently. Alpha promises she means no harm and only wants her daughter. When Daryl suggests she leave, Alpha calls more Whisperers to her side. An army is forming.

The Walking Dead‘s opening credits play.

At th Hilltop, Earl is treated by Enid. He wants to continue working to prepare for the fair despite instructions from Tammy to retire. Enid is down because Alden is missing but Tammy is optimistic. They rush to the gate when the learn the “ones who killed Jesus” are here.

Daryl insists they can’t send Lydia back to her abusive mother. They ask if she killed Alden and Luke. She wants to speak to the leader but has to address everyone. “Your people killed our people, there will be no conflict,” she says. “bring me my daughter or there will be conflict.”

Daryl heads outside to talk with her. Henry insists they can’t give Lydia over to her.

Elsewhere, Ezekiel and Carol round up their supplies on wagons. He is clearly hiding something from her. “There’s this little side mission that some of us have been planning for a while,” he tells her. “To pick up something for the fair.” He doesn’t think she’ll be interested but she insists on learning about it.

Jerry is excited about it. They’re outside of a movie theater and they’re going to wipe out the walkers trapped inside.

At the Hilltop, Daryl meets with Alpha. Connie is hiding in the crops as Alden and Luke are retrieved. One of the Whisperers has a baby. “We’re animals,” she tells Daryl. “Animals live out here. Animals have babies. So, we have babies out here.” She tries to reason with him and propose a trade, offering Alden and Luke for Lydia. “One of mine, two of yours,” she tells him. “It’s a good trade, which is why you’re gonna take it. Now, bring me my daughter.”

King Ezekiel is at this theater to try to get a projector bulb. He insists this is worth the effort because the fair “should inspire a sense of whimsy and wonder.”

Ultimately, they use music to lure out the walkers before going in.

Inside the Hilltop, Daryl was going to hand over Lydia, but Henry has freed her from her cell. The entire community starts looking for her. Outside, the crying baby attracts a herd of walkers. Alpha notifies that they’ll have to do what they have to do, so its mother puts it down. Alden tries to reason with Alpha but she calls it natural selection since the baby can’t be quiet.

Daryl realizes Henry and Lydia snuck out. Enid volunteers to go find him since the other kids know where they probably went.

Behind his back, Luke signals to Connie about the crying baby. She bursts out to rescue it. Alpha watches on, ordering her people to let it happen. Connie heads back into the crops but can’t the walkers giving chase. She puts a few down and ultimately Earl, Tammy, Kelly, and Daryl help her back in.

Jerry finds a bulb at the movie theater. He is very careful in extracting it. Ezekiel explains he is serious about the fair being brought to life while Carol is skeptic. She wants a contingency plan where the Kingdom can live at the Hilltop.

Jerry’s group gets surprised by walkers on their way out. The bulb breaks.

Elsewhere, Lydia and Henry are hiding out. He helped her find clothes. Lydia is surprised her mother showed up and wonders if she misses her. Henry insists, “People like that don’t get to be sorry.” He hears Enid approaching and asks for them to please just tell the others he wasn’t here. Enid reasons with him, successfully, using her parents and Carl as examples.

Outside of the Hilltop’s gates, the trade goes down. Daryl escorts Lydia to her mother. Alden and Luke march over to the community.

Lydia apologizes to her mother and gets smacked. “You call me Alpha,” she declares. “I call the rest.” They head off on their way with Daryl watching.

At the theater, things aren’t going well. Ezekiel is disappointed to lose the bulb. Carol suggests they stay and fight for the bulb. They kill the walkers and succeed, leaving in an optimistic state of mind. On the ride out, there is a mysterious red symbol on the back of a sign.

At Hilltop, Henry talks with Daryl about handing over Lydia. Daryl insists they have to just “live with it.” Daryl declares, “The world is just shit sometimes. You live with it. Sometimes that’s all you can do.”

The various communities are living their lives. Carol and Ezekiel share a kiss in a spotlight. Magna’s group has some drinks. Alden and Enid get together in bed. Earl and Tammy inherit the Whisperer baby. Jerry cares for his and Nabila’s baby. Henry is unhappy about Lydia. Daryl struggles with it, as well, getting a note delivered to him that Henry has run off on his own.

When Daryl goes after him, Connie rushes after him to ask where he’s going. He shows her Henry’s note. She wants to go with him.