‘The Walking Dead’: Aaron Actor Ross Marquand on That Serious Injury

The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 claimed the hand of a certain character on Sunday night, providing the actor and character with a significant challenge moving forward.

Spoilers for The Walking Dead Episode 9×02 follow. Major spoilers!

While the group was trying to compile a significant cache of wood for construction such as the bridge all of the communities are building, a herd of walkers was not redirected as plans. As a result, the walking dead came crashing down on the group of workers, prompting Jed to cower and drop an entire log on Aaron’s arm. Shortly there after, Enid was forced to amputate the damaged limb in an effort to save his life. It is an idea Aaron actor Ross Marquand tells Comicbook.com he was tremendously excited for.

“When Angela [Kang] presented the idea to me at the beginning of the season, I thought it was fantastic,” Marquand said. “I love the idea of having the extra challenge. As a character, losing an arm is a significant one. It’s been interesting because I’ve been tying my arm up behind my back because I’ve been trying to get in the habit of not using it. Not all the time, of course, but when I’m at home and when I can get away with using one hand, I just try to keep it immobile. It’s been great because you realize that the biggest thing that comes with that is, obviously the sadness of losing a limb, but also the frustration of it. There’s this immense frustration of not being able to do the things you do. I’ve talked to a few people who have lost limbs and that’s the thing that keeps coming back is just this frustration.”

In fact, Aaron’s new look gives him an appearance closer to that of Rick Grimes of The Walking Dead comics than Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes! Furthermore, with Angela Kang in the showrunner position, Marquand might have some more exciting ideas to look forward to.

“Scott [Gimple] is overseeing both Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead,” Marquand said. “Angela really has taken the helm. Angela’s brought this very fresh take to the storyline. She’s really interestingly really introduced this group to the concept of rebuilding, rebuilding civilization. For me, that’s exciting because this whole group with the exception of Alexandria has been on the run, to some degree, since the beginning of the apocalypse! It’s exciting, an exciting premise to conceptualize.”

With the war over and down a hand, Aaron might just emerge as a leader with characters like Rick Grimes and Lauren Cohan’s Maggie primed for exits. “It’s very similar to what he did before,” Marquand said. “Before he was very much trying to bolster other leaders like Rick and help them as best he could. I think with the departures of certain characters, he’s going to have to step up in a more significant way as his own leader and help these communities coalesce.”

The bottom line from Marquand: stay tuned. “We found some great stuff within that plot device and I think the fans are going to be really interested to see where that goes.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its fifth season in 2019. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!