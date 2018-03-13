Former ‘The Walking Dead’ Actress Says She Can’t Watch The Show Anymore

The Walking Dead alum Alexandra Breckenridge — who played battered mom Jessie Anderson in seasons five and six — told HollywoodLife she can no longer watch the show because she’s an expectant mother.

“After I got pregnant with my son I just can’t watch so much death,” she said. “It just bums me out! I’d rather watch This Is Us.” Breckenridge, who is pregnant with her second son, first appeared as Sophie in the hit NBC drama in early 2017.

“After having done several very dark television shows and now having a family of my own, I’m really happy that I’m on a family-oriented show because it’s just much more of my mood than The Walking Dead and American Horror Story — which are still both fantastic,” Breckenridge said. “After having children, I just want to have more of a family-friendly vibe and I love that This Is Us inspires, really touches people and warms people’s hearts. I feel lucky to be able to be a part of that!”

Breckenridge’s Jessie caught Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) eye when he and his group first arrived to Alexandria, the walled-off suburban paradise that gave refuge to our weary group of survivors following the loss of the prison. Rick found himself in conflict with Jessie’s abusive husband, Porch Dick (Corey Brill), who eventually went mad and was executed by Rick after accidentally killing Reg Monroe (Steve Coulter).

Jessie and Rick entered into a brief romantic relationship that was tragically cut short when an invading horde of walkers flooded into Alexandria, making a meal of Jessie’s sons, Sam (Major Dodson) and Ron (Austin Abrams). Worse still, Rick was forced to chop off Jessie’s arm when she found herself chomped by walkers to free his son, Carl (Chandler Riggs), from her grip. Though Rick was upset by Jessie’s loss, he and Michonne (Danai Gurira) struck up a fierce relationship that could result in babies of their own.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

