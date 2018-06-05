‘The Walking Dead’ Characters Still Alive in Comics and TV Series

The Walking Dead is making some strong deviations from its comic book source material in recent seasons, none more so than the death of Carl Grimes. However, some characters living on the AMC series are also still alive in Robert Kirkman’s comics.

On the other hand, some characters have outlived their comic book counterparts. While Morgan Jones is no longer on the original series having head over to Fear the Walking Dead for a crossover, the character died much earlier on the pages of The Walking Dead comics. Melissa McBride’s Carol also outlived her comic book counterpart, who never hardened up the way the live-action version of the character has.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While some characters, like Carl, have been killed off on the TV series before their comic book counterparts ending point was reached in live-action, there are several characters still alive who continue to thrive in the comics.

Let’s take a look at who is alive both on the TV series and in The Walking Dead comics…

Rick

Rick Grimes, the pillar The Walking Dead stands on, has been and remains the main protagonist of The Walking Dead comics.

In fact, Rick has suffered tragic losses of loved ones and limbs but he has pressed on long enough to rebuild the Alexandria community. He is actually on the brink of meeting the leader of another community, as the Commonwealth’s Governor Milton has journeyed to Alexandria to meet the community’s leader and possibly recruit the survivors to join her world.

Rick on the TV series, however, might not survive this long. Andrew Lincoln is poised to make an exit in the upcoming Season Nine. That said, he might not be killed off, as much as he could be left behind or sent on his own journey.

Maggie

Like Rick, Maggie is set to exit The Walking Dead in Season Nine as Lauren Cohan has only signed on to the series for up to six more episodes.

In The Walking Dead comics, Maggie is thriving at the Hilltop community. The group has come a great length since the war with Negan made her a widow and, in recent comics, she has finally opened up to the idea of moving on to someone else. For years, she has carried a potential guilt over the idea, but gave in to Dante’s relentless effort.

Maggie plays a key role in the Whisperer War and will likely have an interesting reaction to news of the Commonwealth’s existence, being an Ohio community consisting of 50,000 survivors.

Michonne

Michonne, while not in a relationship with Rick Grimes, is still very much alive in The Walking Dead comics.

The katana-wielding survivor actually ventured to the Commonwealth community with other survivors where she was unexpectedly reunited with her daughter Elodie. Michonne is currently alive and well on the AMC series but Danai Gurira’s contract is set to expire after the upcoming Season Nine. Whether or not she will return to the AMC show for its inevitable tenth season is unknown.

Aaron

Ross Marquand’s Aaron has emerged as a potential leader on The Walking Dead TV series, taking on a somewhat larger role than his comic book counterpart who is still alive.

Aaron, in The Walking Dead comics, was severely injured in the Whisperer War and sidelined for most of it. As he healed from a life-threatening stab wound, the war was carried out and communities were devastated. However, since his recovery, his relationship with Jesus has been cemented and he has moved on from the loss of Eric in the All Out War story.

Negan

Defeated in The Walking Dead‘s Season Eight finale, Negan was locked in an Alexandria jail by Rick after the community’s leader showed mercy.

The events of The Walking Dead Season Eight finale were very similar to the end of the All Out War story in the comics as far as Rick and Negan are concerned. In the comics, however, Negan has come a long way since the war concluded. He became a valuable asset to the Alexandria community leading up to the Whisperer and when the massive herd crashed down on the community’s walls.

In fact, Negan went on to save Rick’s life, before Rick returned the favor. Negan, however, was banished from the community and has not been seen in several issues.

Jesus

Paul “Jesus” Rovia continues to survive on The Walking Dead TV series, as does his Paul “Jesus” Monroe counterpart from The Walking Dead comics.

In both mediums, Jesus is an adviser to Maggie and loyal member of the Hilltop community. In the comics, his ninja-like defense skills have been more evident and several fan-favorite moments have been cut from the TV show’s adaptation. However, the character continues to survive on both fronts and will likely do so moving forward.

Eugene

Eugene Porter put his value on display in The Walking Dead Season Eight finale when he betrayed Negan but that was just scratching the surface by comparison to The Walking Dead comics.

Still alive in The Walking Dead comics, Eugene formed a relationship with Rosita after the war against the Saviors before he fashioned a radio which built a line of communication with a member of the Commonwealth community. With the character portrayed by Josh McDermitt continuing to survive on the AMC series, it would appear the door is open for him to contact the new group sooner or later, should the series choose to follow its source material.