‘The Walking Dead’ Reveals Full Look at Whisperer Leader Alpha

The Walking Dead has offered up a full look at Whisperer leader Alpha in a new promotional video.

The reveal is aided by a push from executive producer Greg Nicotero to show off more of the highly anticipated villains coming to AMC’s zombie show. A very unique and savage bunch, the Whisperers are unlike anything the survivors on The Walking Dead have had to face before.

Get a full look at Alpha, leader of the Whisperers as portrayed by Samantha Morton, in the video from The Walking Dead‘s tweet below.

Alpha is ready for you, but are you ready for her?#TheWalkingDead returns Sunday, February 10 on AMC 🤫 pic.twitter.com/a3MiYFH749 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) January 15, 2019

“They’re a scary group,” The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang told ComicBook.com in an interview breaking down the Mid-Season Nine finale. “In [Episode 9×08], we reveal that these are humans. They’re not like evolved walkers. We really start delving into and showing what the Whisperers’ philosophy is when we get back into the new season and they are unlike any group that we’ve encountered before, just their philosophy to survival is very specific.”

The Whisperers, in fact, have already claimed Tom Payne’s Paul “Jesus” Rovia character. He slain in the Mid-Season Nine finale to end the show’s 2018 run.

“I’m really excited about the cast we have. Samantha Morton and Ryan Hurst as Alpha and Beta,” Kang said. “I just think they brought so much energy and intensity already to the process, like in such a great way. And I think we get to tell a bit of a story that is sort of a mystery. I think in many ways they’re the most formidable group that we’ve come across because they have the power of zombies behind them. So that’s something that I’m really excited for people to see.”

When it was revealed that the walkers weren’t evolving but human enemies were, Kang was nothing short of satisfied and excited. “I just feel like the answer was so much more strange and rewarding than I thought it would be,” Kang said. “So that’s really fun, I think, to delve into. I’m really excited for the people who don’t know the story to hopefully see the twists unfold.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019.

