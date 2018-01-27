‘The Walking Dead’: AMC Tweets About If Eating Tide Pods Caused The Walker Apocalypse

Planking, Ghost Riding the Whip, the gallon challenge and the cinnamon challenge might have all been signs of society’s descent into madness, but it seems Tide Pods are what will really cause the zombie apocalypse.

Who knew laundry detergent would lead to the Walking Dead? The good news is that we can still stop it, and AMC is doing its part to keep it from happening. The network shared an image of a Walker with its theory of how the apocalypse started, and that Walker seems to have traded blood for something else entirely.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re not saying that eating Tide Pods started the walker apocalypse. We’re not saying it didn’t, either. But please guys: stop eating soap. #TWD.”

We’re not saying that eating Tide Pods started the walker apocalypse. We’re not saying it didn’t, either. But please guys: stop eating soap. #TWD pic.twitter.com/VDQKFDqmUi — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) January 25, 2018

It’s concerning we have to have this conversation to begin with, but yeah, stop eating soap.

The fad has picked up traction recently, resulting in plenty of trips to the hospital. Eating a Tide Pod, which of course is meant for washing clothes, can result in a few issues when ingested. You can aspirate on the liquid after inhaling it into your lungs, and if that doesn’t happen you can get sick simply by it entering your body. It can result in a change in blood pressure, or someone losing consciousness completely, and even seizures.

There have already been plenty of warnings to not ingest these pods, including from Proctor & Gamble spokeswoman Petra Renck.

“Laundry pacs are made to clean clothes,” Renck said. “They should not be played with, whatever the circumstance, even if meant as a joke. Like all household cleaning products, they must be used properly and stored safely.”

Hopefully, this goes away soon, because really, you don’t want to be the reason the zombie apocalypse starts, do you? Yeah, we didn’t think so.

The Walking Dead airs on AMC Sundays at 9 pm est.

H/T Washington Post