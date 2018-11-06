‘The Walking Dead’: Watch Morrissey, Riggs, DeMunn And More Say Goodbye to Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln’s time on The Walking Dead has come to an end and ComicBook.com rallied several of his former co-stars for a proper tribute video.

In the video above, actors such as David Morrissey, Chandler Riggs, Seth Gilliam, Jeffrey DeMunn, Madison Lintz, Kyla Kenedy, Lew Temple, Michael Traynor, IronE Singleton, Laurence Gilliard Jr., and Austin Nichols send messages to a man who many claim changed their lives.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Rick will forever be in my heart, just as much as A. Lincoln,” T-Dog actor IronE Singleton said. “I’m getting emotional right now so I’m gonna shut it down but I love you, I love your family, everything that you’re about, everything that you brought to the character, and may he forever live on.”

“Andrew, your love and kindness has never gone unnoticed and you are definitely going to be missed on the show,” Kenedy, who played little girl Mika and has since turned 15-years-old and grown quite a bit along with landing a role on Speechless, said.

“Andy, I just wanna say, I love you man,” Spencer actor Nichols, who exited the show in its seventh season, said from Walker Stalker Con in Atlanta. “From the first moment I met you at base camp at Alexandria, you were so great to me, though one of those moments where you were still in character as Rick cussing about how stupid Rick was. Really, in a really real way, I just wanted to tell you that you absolutely changed my life and I’m a better man because of you and I wish all the best for you.”

“I can’t believe this incredible nine year journey is coming to a close,” Morales actor Pareja said in a submitted video. “From the very first moment I worked with you back in Season One to Morales’ epic but short-lived return back in Season Eight. Your sheer talent, your professionalism, your consistent generosity of spirit have always been an inspiration to me.”

“What’s up, Andy? It’s Seth. I miss you, man. Where are you?” Father Gabriel actor Gilliam said in a video from Walker Stalker Con in Orlando. “I miss you and that’s all I’m going to say on this video because I miss you. I miss you and I’m angry with you. I’m angry at you for leaving me. I feel like you left me personally, so f— you, Andy, actually. Go f— yourself. I love you.’”

“Andy is one of the best leads of a show I’ve ever experienced,” Nicholas actor Traynor said after referencing his infamous dumpster dive with Glenn. “I just don’t understand how all those years, no one ever knew you performed every scene without wearing your pants. It’s an amazing accomplishment, sir!”

“Congratulations on the great run,” Lintz said, having turned 19-years-old recently and exiting the show at the age of 12.. “By the way, thank you for leaving me behind and then shooting me in the head! I really appreciate that.”

“I’ve gotten quite past the show, I’ve moved on to many other interesting things that I’ve been doing, other pursuits,” DeMunn said, standing in full Dale costume in the woods, complete with a rifle. “I wish that for you, as well. Any time you get a chance to stop by, feel free, I’d love to see you here in the Hudson Valley, and good luck with it all.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.