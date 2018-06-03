‘The Walking Dead’ Director Posts About Andrew Lincoln’s Exit, Show’s Future

The Walking Dead‘s cast and crew are beginning to acknowledge the exit of Andrew Lincoln, with longtime director Michael Satrazemis now chiming in.

Satrazemis took to Instagram with a photo of himself and Lincoln on set from a Season Five episode which he directed. In it, Lincoln is covered in blood, and ready to shoot the unforgettable scene in which he calls Daryl Dixon a “brother.” In the post, Satrazemis points out how much he, the show, and the fans will miss Lincoln but collectively have a lot to look forward to.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Check out the photo and post from Satrazemis below…

“Many of us have spent the last 8 yrs of our lives living, working, creating, high fiving, hugging and sometimes even bleeding real blood with Andy,” Satrazemis wrote in the post. “All to make something special. He is one of the greatest men I’ve ever met. And a friend. The show will miss him as much as you. It will be different but it will still be great. All of us who love making [The Walking Dead] keep creating our asses off and sometimes even bleed for you.” Satrazemis is also a producer on Fear the Walking Dead, where Andrew Lincoln won’t be going despite some hopeless fan speculation.

Satrazemis isn’t the only one commenting on the news of Lincoln’s exit from the AMC show. Not only did stars of the show Sydney Park and Peter Zimmerman chime in on Satrazemis’ comments but Daryl Dixon actor Norman Reedus shared a heartbreaking photo of himself and Lincoln from Season Seven on his Instagram to pay tribute.

Though Lincoln has expressed his excitement over the new showrunner heading into Season Nine, with Angela Kang taking on the position, he also has told ComicBook.com that he is ready to see an endpoint for his character which could be justified for the series.

“There’s part of me that really wants to complete something,” Lincoln said. “How long that takes? I don’t know but certainly I really think the fans and my character deserves an end point as some time in the future.”

AMC does not currently have plans to end The Walking Dead in Season Nine. The network declined ComicBook.com’s request for comment.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.