‘The Walking Dead’s Andrew Lincoln Says His Relationship With Rick Grimes Is Far From Over

Although Andrew Lincoln is exiting The Walking Dead, the actor is cryptically teasing a future with his Rick Grimes character.

After making his exit from the AMC show official during The Walking Dead’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic Con, Lincoln came by ComicBook.com’s studio to talk more about his role in the upcoming season. Whether or not Rick Grimes is killed to make way for Lincoln’s departure is unknown, but one specific things his fans clinging on to hope for the character: “My relationship with this part is far from over,” Lincoln said. “I’m not gonna say anything more than that but I will say, ‘Watch this season.’”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, it would be a shock for a major character to leave The Walking Dead without being killed off. Few have ever made their way out of the show and lived to tell about it but Morgan Jones successfully landed on Fear the Walking Dead and Heath might still be out there. Why not Rick?

“The strange thing about being here was the fact that I think it really hit me yesterday because of the relationship that the show has with the fans here,” Lincoln said. “As soon as it finished, the panel, I walked off the stage, it was more profound — my sadness — the actually wrapping up on the show. The show, I was so proud of the where the story was going and where the season was going. It’s a brilliant launching pad I think, the episode that I leave, into the rest of this incredible season. All of that was more than just ‘Oh, I’m pleased that I’ve completed it.’ This was, ‘Oh, f—.’ I’m leaving.”

Still, Lincoln would have preferred fans experience his final episode on The Walking Dead without the knowledge of his exit. “I wish I could say more,” Lincoln said. “I really didn’t want Kirkman to spill the beans because I really wanted everyone to experience this season because I think it’s gonna be amazing for many, many reasons. It would’ve been even better if no one was aware of this.”

Do you think The Walking Dead will kill Rick Grimes or will the character be sent away from Alexandria and the remaining characters for a return at a later date? Share your thoughts (or hopes) in the comment section!

Fear the Walking Dead returns for the back half of its fourth season on August 12th at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on October 7, 2018. For more updates and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!