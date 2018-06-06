‘The Walking Dead’ Announces Epic 15-Year Anniversary Box Set

Image Comics/Skybound is pleased to announce a special The Walking Dead 15th Anniversary Box Set stuffed with over 3,300 pages of Robert Kirkman and Charlie Adlard’s walkers, Survivors, Saviors and a barbwire bat named Lucille.

The box set arrives just in time for readers to enjoy in the days leading up to this year’s The Walking Dead Day on Saturday, October 13th. Check out a photo of the The Walking Dead 15th Anniversary Box Set below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I can’t quite believe it’s been 15 years. This is an amazing box set and it’s something that I would be proud to have on my bookshelf…” said longtime The Walking Dead comic artist Charlie Adlard. “Here’s to the next anniversary!”

This deluxe box set includes The Walking Dead Compendiums 1, 2, and 3—each with exclusive, new covers—collecting the first 144 issues of the New York Times best-selling survival horror series from Kirkman and Charlie Adlard. It also includes an exclusive, expanded edition of the Here’s Negan trade paperback, which now features the previously uncollected origins of Michonne, Tyrese, the Governor, and Morgan. This box promises to be the most complete collection of The Walking Dead ever assembled and is a cannot-miss experience for the ultimate fan.

The Walking Dead 15th Anniversary Box Set, which will retail for $200, will be available on Wednesday, October 3rd and in bookstores on Tuesday, October 9th. You can order it on Amazon right now, and it’s covered by their pre-order price guarantee.

A selection of The Walking Dead Day participating local comic shops will become a part of the story with their own special edition of this cover which will feature their store’s logo incorporated into the cover artwork. Fans should contact their local comic shop to inquire as to retailer participation in store exclusive version and to learn more about limited The Walking Dead Day promotional swag available.

The Walking Dead #1 15th Anniversary Variant will be available on Saturday, October 13. The original version of the issue printed in October of 2003, with Kirkman’s pen and art by Tony Moore. The 15th Anniversary Variant is a play on the series’ first issue, which saw Rick Grimes in a similar pose outside of a Georgia store, though this cover transforms it into a comic book store with zombies in the glass reflection.

The Walking Dead TV series will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.