Armed Robbery Shut Down ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Set

An armed robbery near the set of The Walking Dead caused the AMC zombie show to temporarily suspend production.

Heading into its ninth season, the crew behind the zombie drama have broken their schedule down to a science. For example, they film all of their outdoor scenes early in each episode’s schedule, so that if they get rained out, the indoor scenes can replace them and the outdoor scenes can be pushed back. However, nothing prepared new showrunner Angela Kang for the obstacle that was armed robbers in the neighborhood.

“Every day is a little bit different but ill say that I started this morning listening to an ADR session that was happening at Warner Brothers from the phone while I was getting ready by a really interesting, surprise voice,” Kang told ComicBook.com while describing her day-to-day duties as showrunner. “On a daily basis, I do a lot of production calls and meetings. There are usually texts that come in saying this scene is moving along, there is a weather delay, sometimes ill get a call ‘Hey, we need to kick a scene because we’re rained out.’ Also, there was an armed robbery this year so we had to shut down for a while.”

That’s right, an armed robbery near the set caused everyone to halt their duties. “Yeah, an armed robbery within the radius of where they were shooting so they said, ‘Everybody stop working. There are people with AR-15s running around and the police are trying to stop them,’” Kang explained.

No one involved with The Walking Dead was involved or affected by the crime, other than within their production schedules. It was “not on set,” Kang clarified, “but it was closer than makes me comfortable. Another day of working in the world of Georgia!”

Kang’s efforts on The Walking Dead will be on display starting in early October, as she returns the AMC show with one of its best premieres and following episodes in years. “Kang is loading the show with quality character, relationships, and mystery (including that helicopter everyone wants to know about) right off the bat,” ComicBook.com’s official review of Season Nine’s first three episodes reads. “Quality beyond Rick’s exit remains a mystery but if Episode 9×02 and Episode 9×03’s nostalgia, mystery, and heart aren’t enough to hook people in for another round, there’s simply nothing more she can do.

