‘The Walking Dead’ Memorabilia Up For Auction Benefitting Cancer Gets LOST Charity

Nearly 50 pieces of autographed memorabilia from The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead are being auctioned off to support the Cancer Gets LOST Charity, benefitting the fight against pancreatic cancer.

Up for auction are more than 400 collectibles from over 80 television shows and 40 films, including the Walking Dead franchises, Marvel and DC, LOST and Star Wars, with all net auction proceeds to be donated to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

Among the Walking Dead offerings are prints signed by past and present cast members including Lennie James, Michael Cudlitz, Steven Yeun, Chandler Riggs, Scott Wilson, Kim Dickens, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, and more.

The auction is now live and runs until Wednesday, July 11, at 8:15 am. Potential patrons are also encouraged to donate directly via the official Cancer Gets LOST website.

The Walking Dead: Season 5 Limited Edition Blu-ray Set

One item up for auction and currently fetching $75 is a season 5 The Walking Dead limited edition set by McFarlane Toys, autographed by series stars Andrew Lincoln (Rick Grimes), Danai Gurira (Michonne), Chandler Riggs (Carl Grimes), Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Melissa McBride (Carol).

The Walking Dead Season 1 DVD Autographed by 10 Cast Members

The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season autographed DVD is currently fetching $50.

The autographed set boasts signatures from Andrew Lincoln, Melissa McBride, Norman Reedus (Daryl), Christian Serratos (Rosita), Ross Marquand (Aaron), Lawrence Gilliard Jr. (Bob), Josh McDermitt (Eugene), David Morrissey (The Governor), Jeffrey DeMunn (Dale) and Laurie Holden (Andrea).

Autographed Funko POP Collectible Figures

Multiple autographed Funko POP figures are up for bidding, including a vaulted Prison Yard Rick Grimes (signed by Andrew Lincoln), Morgan (signed by Lennie James), Carl (signed by Chandler Riggs), Rosita (signed by Christian Serratos), Negan (signed by Jeffrey Dean Morgan), Carol (signed by Melissa McBride), Daryl (signed by Norman Reedus), Tyreese (signed by Chad L. Coleman), Jesus (signed by Tom Payne), and two figures signed by Danai Gurira: constable Michonne and Okoye of Black Panther fame.

Autographed Prints

Multiple autographed prints are available in the auction, including 8×10 photographs signed by Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark), Sonequa Martin-Green (Sasha), Lennie James, Michael Cudlitz (Abraham), Alicia Witt (Paula), Josh McDermitt, Chandler Riggs, Steven Yeun (Glenn), Scott Wilson (Hershel), Colman Domingo (Victor Strand), Lorenzo James Henrie (Chris Manawa), Norman Reedus, and Lauren Cohan.

Limited Edition Autographed Prints

For more offbeat selections, offered are limited edition art prints autographed by Norman Reedus, including ‘The Little Walker’ — in the style of a Little Golden Book — and other artworks signed by Steven Yeun, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and more.

Autographed Fear The Walking Dead Poster

An autographed Fear The Walking Dead season 3 poster boasts signatures from 10 members of the cast and crew is currently available for a $150 bid, featuring autographs from series co-creator and then-showrunner Dave Erickson, Kim Dickens (Madison Clark), Alycia Debnam-Carey, Colman Domingo, Frank Dillane (Nick Clark), Dayton Callie (Jeremiah Otto), Michael Greyeyes (Qaletaqa Walker), Mercedes Mason (Ofelia), Daniel Sharman (Troy Otto), and Sam Underwood (Jake Otto).

Walker Stalker Con Christmas Card

One rarity up for grabs is an autographed Christmas card signed by Michael Cudlitz that sees the burly actor sat at a pint-sized piano, bringing to mind Schroeder of Peanuts fame.