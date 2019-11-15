The Walking Dead’s Carl Grimes Actor Chandler Riggs Returning To Talking Dead

The Walking Dead fans have made one thing clear: they miss Carl Grimes. The character portrayed by Chandler Riggs from the show’s first episode through its eighth season was abruptly killed off when a zombie bite was revealed on his abdomen. In the two years which have followed, fans have started petitions and shared their outrage of Riggs being taken off of the popular zombie series. Now, those fans will get a new hour with him, though. On Sunday night, Chandler Riggs is returning to the world of The Walking Dead for an appearance on a new episode of Talking Dead!

Riggs will be joining Chris Hardwick’s recap show along with the actor he helped introduce to The Walking Dead: Siddiq actor Avi Nash. While some fans online seemed to target Siddiq for Car’s death as he was nearby when Carl got bit, Nash tells ComicBook.com the fans have never expressed that frustration in his direction. “I never even really received that much flack for being involved with Carl’s death, because I think a lot of people saw that Siddiq was just sort of out there in the world on his own and happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time,” Nash said. “I think people have really taken on that this guy is someone of compassion and someone with a generous heart who is there to sort of make the world a better place, and is doing so because that’s his own intrinsic nature and is also doing so to honor his mom and Carl and Rick and these people that he comes into contact with.”

Riggs and Nash being paired for the Talking Dead episode certainly can’t be a coincidence following Siddiq’s introduction and Carl’s exit being so strongly tied together. Riggs last appeared on Talking Dead in the beginning of 2018 following his final episode with was Episode 8×09.

The Walking Dead Episode 10×07 is titled, “Open Your Eyes.” The official synopsis for Open Your Eyes reads, “Carol pushes boundaries that make Daryl uncomfortable. Alpha and Beta have reservations about someone.” The episode is directed by Michael Cudlitz on a script from Corey Reed.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9pm ET on AMC.