Carl Dies In Extended Trailer For ‘The Walking Dead’ Season 8B

An extended trailer for the second half of The Walking Dead Season Eight has been released.

The new trailer starts out by focusing on Carl’s goodbye from the AMC show as he succumbs to his walker bite. As Chandler Riggs had promised in his exit interview, Carl pleads with his father to find morality and a way to lead the new world without killing all of those who object his leadership. The video above is the first look at Carl’s farewell speech.

“You put away your gun, how you stopped fighting, it was right,” Carl said. “It still is. You can still be like that again.” Rick does not agree, though in the long run he might come around.

Quickly, however, the trailer turns to the final fight coming between Rick and Negan as Alexandria and the Saviors aim to settle their differences once and for all. Such a theme matches that of the newly released key art promoting the new episodes, dubbing the back eight “The Last Stand.” Oddly enough, there is little mention of Carl Grimes or his sudden death in the trailer. He is quickly shown being carried away from a fire in the trailer’s opening moments.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick Grimes actor Andrew Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He has his extended family,” Lincoln said. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

“[Rick has] lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15.