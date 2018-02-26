Carl Says Goodbye In Heartbreaking ‘The Walking Dead’ Photos

The time has come for Carl Grimes to bow out of The Walking Dead and, if new photos from the Mid-Season premiere are any indication, the upcoming episode will be devastating.

New photos from Episode 8×09, which is being titled, “Honor,” have been released, showcasing how Carl Grimes will spend his final moments. In the new look at the episode, Carl heads back to Alexandria with his new pal Siddiq. Upon arrival, he writes some goodbye notes to those closest to him in the event he is unable to speak with them before succumbing to the walker virus. He also takes what will certainly be heartbreaking photos with his little sister Judith to leave his family with a touching memory.

Several of the scenes are consistent with those of trailers for the Mid-Season premiere, showing Carl’s final moments as surrounded by a burning Alexandria after finally exiting the sewer system. These moments will propel the entire back half of The Walking Dead Season Eight.

“All of the back eight is this terrible death,” Rick actor Andrew Lincoln tells ComicBook.com. “This emotion is unending throughout the whole cast and, I think, it’s palpable. The cost of this battle is much more full because of what happened.”

“He’s lost the things that he’s fighting this war for,” Lincoln adds. “That has a huge effect on him and it changes him irrevocably.”

“He has his extended family,” the actor noted. “He’s not Judith’s father but he’s her dad. And, of course, Michonne. They’re in love. But this is… There are times in the back eight that I felt that the show was very courageous in that we didn’t know what we’re doing. Season 1 through 4, we’re still investigating and work out what the show is. Still, I think we’re trying to do that, but it felt like a bit like those seasons in this back eight.”

The Walking Dead returns for the second half of its eighth season on February 25, 2018. Fear the Walking Dead will debut its fourth season after The Walking Dead concludes its eighth, at 10 pm ET on April 15. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.