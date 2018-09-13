‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Has Devastating Carl Grimes Easter Egg

A new trailer for The Walking Dead‘s upcoming ninth season features a heartbreaking detail referencing Carl Grimes.

Carl was killed in the show’s eight season but his memory and legacy will continue to impact the show. In fact, it is the memory of Carl which has Rick driven to create a thriving new world in his honor. To maintain his memory and presence in Alexandria, Rick has taken the piece of his porch on which Carl stamped his hand print with Judith’s in blue paint (as seen in the Mid-Season Eight finale).

Check out the devastating detail as spotted by Kirsten Acuna below.

Omg. Rick took the old deck from his house at Alexandria w/ Judith and Carl’s handprints and hung it up on a wall. 😭 #TheWalkingDead #upandup pic.twitter.com/MCZFKz1Gnu — Kirsten (@KirstenAcuna) September 12, 2018

“Rick took the old deck from his house at Alexandria with Judith and Carl’s hand prints and hung it up on a wall,” Acuna wrote in her tweet.

Soon, Andrew Lincoln and his Rick Grimes character will join Carl Grimes and actor Chandler Riggs in the alumni of the series category. Lincoln is slated to exit during the first half of the show’s ninth season. Whether or not Rick joins Carl in the afterlife is to be seen.

“I don’t want to speak on behalf of Andy, but I think Andy leaving was more of his choice because he had to leave his family for seven months,” Riggs said at Walker Stalker Con, as opposed to the network’s choice of killing Carl which wasn’t Riggs’ wish. “He had to leave his family for seven months at a time. Having to leave and go to work. He would come over to the states and film for that long, every single year for nine years straight. It’s just insane. There were times where I was going to school while I was on the show and there were times where I just was like ‘Why am I even here? This is so pointless!’”

Still, both Carl and Rick will certainly have a lasting impact on The Walking Dead despite both actors having exited. After all, their dedication and work from its earliest episode are what defined the AMC zombie drama.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on AMC. The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Oct. 7, 2018.