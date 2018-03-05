‘The Walking Dead’: What Did Carl’s Note To Negan Say?

Before he died, Carl Grimes wrote notes to the important people in his The Walking Dead life. One of those people, as revealed in Episode 8×10, was Negan.

Though it doesn’t look like Negan will ever actually read the note Rick’s son wrote for him, he did get the message from Rick via walkie talkie. The note, however, came sufficiently into focus during the episode for fans to grab enough words to make sense of Carl’s message to the villain.

Paragraph one reads, “Negan, this is Carl. Back when I…someone. I got bit…I was just helping someone. And you…”

Paragraph two reads, “You might be gone. Maybe my dad made…he killed you – but I didn’t think so. I think you….working on a way. Maybe you get out. Maybe…lost cause and you just want to kill all of us.”

Paragraph three reads, “I think you have to be who you are. I just want…that’s what you wanted. I just wanted to ask you… I…”

Paragraph four reads, “Maybe you’ll beat us. If you do, there’ll just be someone…the way out is working together. It’s forgiveness…I want there to be…”

There may have been more to the note. Carl may have been more specific in his plea to Negan, considering he also wrote a similar note to Rick, but the bits which came into focus during The Lost and the Plunderers merely pleaded with Negan to find forgiveness. It would certainly have to be mutual. Rick did kill several of Negan’s soldiers, at this point dozens, but Negan brutally and maniacally slaughtered key members or Rick’s group who were considered family.

Will Rick and Negan sort this out in honor of Carl? Or will Rick stay true to his “I’m gonna kill you,” promise?

