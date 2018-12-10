‘The Walking Dead’: Chandler Riggs and Madison Lintz Throwback Photo Will Make You Feel Old

A photo shared by The Walking Dead featuring former series stars Chandler Riggs, who played Carl Grimes, and Madison Lintz, who played Sophia Peletier, is a major blast from the past.

This throwback of @chandlerriggs and @madison_lintz reminds us we’re all old pic.twitter.com/t1BGjcWpNO — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) December 9, 2018

Lintz starred as the daughter of the then-meek Carol (Melissa McBride) until midway through the series’ second season, which revealed the young Sophia as one of the numerous walkers housed in the Greene family barn unbeknownst to Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), who searched for the girl after she went missing in the Season Two premiere.

The 19-year-old actress has since gone on to join Amazon’s Bosch, where she plays Maddie Bosch, daughter of LAPD detective Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver).

Her brothers, Macsen and Matt Lintz, joined The Walking Dead in Season Seven and Season Nine, respectively; Macsen played young Kingdom member Henry before Matt stepped into that role midway through Season Nine following a six-year time jump.

Henry is now considered the son of married couple Carol and King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who have since allowed Henry to temporarily relocate to Hilltop to take on a blacksmith apprenticeship under Earl (John Finn).

“That’s been really fun to have that family with us for another chapter of the show,” showrunner Angela Kang told EW of the continuing involvement of the Lintz clan on The Walking Dead.

Riggs, also 19, ended his tenure with the show in Season Eight when Carl shot himself before succumbing to the effects of a fatal walker bite.

Though the death proved controversial — Carl’s comic book counterpart is poised to one day succeed his father as leader — Riggs has since said he’s “satisfied” with Carl’s death.

The actor, who has since engaged in ongoing acting lessons and transitioned towards a career in music, admitted earlier this summer he only found out about Carl’s looming demise at the last minute.

“We got the script for episode six, when [the bite] was supposed to happen,” Riggs said during a June Fandemic Tour Sacramento appearance, revealing executive producer and then-showrunner Scott Gimple only told him of Carl’s fate just before shooting.

“We were doing rehearsals for it and then, after the rehearsals, Scott Gimple brought me in and then told me. He said, ‘That’s why you kind of act weird after you trip, because [the bite] happens.’”

Riggs has since lined up crime thriller Inherit the Viper, starring Josh Hartnett and Bruce Der, and sci-fi Only, where Riggs appears alongside former Walking Dead stars Jayson Warner Smith (Savior general Gavin) and Joshua Mikel (Savior Jared).