‘The Walking Dead’ Just Infuriated a Bunch of Its Fans

Several fans of The Walking Dead tend to swear they “don’t care anymore” when the show doesn’t go the way it played out in their heads, but still share their thoughts and reactions on social media. Most recently, the AMC show seems to have brought out this attitude from a vocal portion of its fanbase when it committed Carol to Ezekiel, possibly ruling out a romantic future with Daryl.

Since the early seasons of The Walking Dead, many fans have longed to see Carol and Daryl take their platonic relationship to the next level. The closest they ever came was in Season Three, with Carol asking Daryl if he wanted to “screw around” after getting a quick massage from him. However, with new showrunner Angela Kang having cemented Ezekiel and Carol as a romantic relationship for Season Nine, the “Caryl” camp is feeling alienated and disrespected.

Below are some of the strongest reactions from fans who are angered by the writers of The Walking Dead who decided to pair Carol and Ezekiel going forward.

Outta Here

After seeing a tweet acknowledging that the “#Caryl” fans are likely angered by the news of Carol and Ezekiel, having been loyal to the other potential relationship for years, many The Walking Dead fans (or former The Walking Dead fans, as many claim to be) spouted their rage in response.

Twitter user @dlynnster promises they just “[don’t give a f—]” anymore.

The only thing that will be on fire is the ratings for @WalkingDead_AMC once Rick and Maggie are gone and Negan is redeemed. Caryl fans DGAF anymore. pic.twitter.com/G8BLprPoWE — dlynnster (@dlynnster) August 6, 2018

Some fans were less hostile and simply saddened by officially losing what could have been.

Gotta let go of my Caryl… pic.twitter.com/lkqKCuFL5F — Nina Tamburello (@ninatamburello5) August 6, 2018

Morning Mourning

For fans of the characters who have been around since 2010, the emotional punch of knowing that a relationship they pulled for for years is over is a bitter pill to swallow.

Twitter user @StephanieDemps6 wasn’t happy to wake up and realize Carol and Ezekiel being together was not a dream.

I thought @WalkingDead_AMC special was all a nasty dream regarding #caryl not happening, but then I woke up a the painful reality hit me. — Stephie ? (@StephanieDemps6) August 6, 2018

Other Twitter users shared information that reveals they have resorted to fan fiction — which began with the AMC show’s story and spun off in its own direction — which features the Carol and Daryl relationship they wanted to see.

Logic?

Twitter user @ubiquitousurn voiced her displeasure with the Carol and Ezekiel relationship, citing the promotional material and merchandise made throughout the years catering to fans of Carol and Daryl’s relationship.

In another tweet, she vented her frustration over the AMC show choosing to use a clip of Daryl and Carol together moments after confirming the other relationship.

Forgive me, but let me see if I’ve got this right. The S9 preview special is going to feature King Ezekiel as a guest, but the sneak peak promo showcases Daryl & Carol. Uh huh. Yep. Umm. Got it. ??? #Caryl #TWD #TheWalkingDead — Sarah J. Crist (@ubiquitousurn) August 5, 2018

“The [Season 9] preview special is going to feature King Ezekiel as a guest, but the sneak peak promo showcases Daryl & Carol,” she wrote. “Uh huh. Yep. Umm. Got it.”

She wasn’t alone in those frustrations, either.

@WalkingDead_AMC @angelakang Oh look, more #Caryl trolling in the upcoming sneak peak. GFY nicely! Stop using their (probably only) scene for cheap promo. Why not use the soon to be canon couple for promo? Aw right, I forgot, that doesn’t sell… — Paramecium (@GiantParamecium) August 5, 2018

Furious

Twitter user Denise Esterline swore off The Walking Dead when Carol and Ezekiel were made official and wanted to let social media, including the show’s respective Twitter accounts, know about it.

Good bye @TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC You really got us…8 seasons of love and loyalty as we loved every hug, promo, gentle touch and tender look…gone. Final dagger in the heart of your loyal fans…Carl, Rick and Caryl…dead. Well played, even with the S9 promo. pic.twitter.com/raUP473a22 — ☕??Denise Esterline??⚓ (@deniselynne1966) August 3, 2018

“Final dagger in the heart of your loyal fans,” was Carl, Rick and Caryl all being dead, per Denise.

Hope

Some fans are holding out hope for Carol and Daryl to become official in the future.

Even Dean and castiel doesn’t love Carzekiel ????!! Thanks boys I love you… TEAM CARYL WE ARE NOT OVER pic.twitter.com/a5DRCFs53y — ‘ZainapB☆’. NormanReedus ?MelissaMcbride (@ZainapMcReedus) August 6, 2018

“Team Caryl, we are not over!” writers on Twitter user who, if their name is any indication, loves both Daryl actor Norman Reedus and Carol actress Melissa McBride quite a bit.

After the previously mentioned clip, some are hoping to see Carol and Daryl end up together in the end.