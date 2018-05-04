‘The Walking Dead’ Cast Recreate Famous Memes

The Walking Dead stars Steven Ogg, Austin Amelio, Christian Serratos, Tom Payne, and Ross Marquand are spending the off season recreating famous internet memes.

“I think it’s pronounced ‘mem,’” says Ogg, who played Savior general Simon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re recreating mom-eys,” says Amelio, whose Dwight helped turn the tide against the Saviors in season 8.

Trying their hand at “memeys,” Payne, Serratos, and Marquand reenact the famous ‘One Does Not Simply’ meme which borrows a phrase from Sean Bean’s Lord of the Rings role.

“I love the head nod with it,” Serratos says, giving way to an impression of Bean’s Boromir by Marquand, well-known for his celebrity impressions.

Ogg and Amelio recreate the ‘crying Daryl’ meme, which sees the face of co-star Norman Reedus scrunched and teary in response to the death of his hillbilly older brother Merle from season 3.

“Norman looks like this when he cries,” Serratos says, arms folded, exaggerating a pouty face, quickly followed by sour faces from Payne and Marquand.

Former Saviors Ogg and Amelio then mimic their old boss, Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s Negan, pulling off exaggerated back leans — complete with fun-sized Lucille.

Marquand, bat on his shoulder, lets loose a growly “hell yeah.”

“You can’t help but do the impression,” Serratos says.

The stars pull off their best ‘Success Kid’ poses before Ogg tosses in one last jab at his old buddy Negan with a “talk, talk, talk, talk, talk, talk.”