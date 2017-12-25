‘Keep Watching’ Starring ‘The Walking Dead’s Chandler Riggs Gets A Home Release Date

The Walking Dead doesn’t return until late February, but fans anxious to see more of one of its stars will be able to own Keep Watching on February 6, as reported by Bleeding Cool. The movie will be available to own on DVD and Video on Demand.

A family imprisoned by intruders is forced to play a terrifying game of “Kill or Be Killed.” As the night unfolds, the game’s mysterious rules become clear, and the family realizes their nightmare is streaming live to riveted viewers all over the world, who are compelled to KEEP WATCHING… not knowing if what they’re seeing is real or staged.

The film, from first-time feature director Sean Carter, stars Carl Grimes actor Chandler Riggs alongside Bella Thorne (Amityville: The Awakening), Natalie Martinez (End of Watch), and Ioan Gruffudd (2005’s Fantastic Four) as members of the terrorized family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Keep Watching was originally released to select theaters as a one-night-only special event on Halloween.

Filmed in November 2013 under original title Home Invasion, Screen Gems acquired the rights to the horror thriller in October 2015.

Keep Watching was then moved from its December 2016 date to Halloween 2017, where it grossed $94,178 in its one day in theaters.

A longtime Walking Dead veteran, Riggs will be leaving the show after eight seasons when the zombie drama returns to AMC late February.

According to Riggs’ father, William Riggs, Chandler was unceremoniously “fired” from the show. The elder Riggs blasted AMC and The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple in a since-deleted Facebook post.

The 18-year-old’s first post-Walking Dead acting gig, crime thriller Inherit the Viper, will co-star Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern and will release sometime in 2018.

Riggs’ Carl Grimes will be a major focus in The Walking Dead 8×09 when the show returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere on Sunday, February 25.