Chandler Riggs’ Mom Writes Thank You Note To ‘The Walking Dead’ Fans

Gina-Ann Riggs, mother of The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, took to Instagram to share a thank you note aimed at fans of the AMC zombie series.

Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of my heart! The amount of messages, texts, and calls we have gotten is overwhelming. We feel the love!!! I have read every comment tonight and I am so happy that my sweet Chandler had such a huge impact on so many lives through his portrayal of Carl. Please know that although we were shocked and disappointed in the beginning, we are all GOOD now. Chandler is happy and is still working, doing what he loves to do. This is a tough business and he’s handled himself like a true pro.

The note comes after The Walking Dead’s shocking mid-season finale on December 10, when Chandler Riggs’ character, Carl Grimes, revealed he had been bitten by a walker — a bite that will result in the teen’s death.

Carl will be killed off in February’s mid-season premiere.

“Yes, Carl is going to die,” the 18-year-old actor said following the reveal. “There’s no way he can get back from that. His story is definitely coming to an end.”

Riggs made clear departing the show after eight seasons wasn’t his decision, adding that he’ll be taking a gap year from school to focus on acting.

The decision to kill Carl was made by showrunner Scott M. Gimple, who is at the center of a petition to oust the executive producer from his position as showrunner. The fan-made petition pulled in more than 50,000 signatures.

Gimple was targeted by Riggs’ father, William Riggs, who made clear in a since-deleted Facebook post he “never trusted” Gimple. “But we do absolutely know how lucky we have been to be a part of it all and appreciate all the love from fans all these years,” Riggs added.

Chandler Riggs will next appear in crime thriller Inherit the Viper alongside Josh Hartnett and Bruce Dern.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with its mid-season premiere Sunday, February 25.